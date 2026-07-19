The Traits Lane Kiffin Wants Most in an LSU Quarterback

The LSU Tigers needed a new direction for the football program, as what was being done over the previous seasons was not living up to the standard that fans of the purple and gold have become accustomed to.

That was why the program went after new head coach Lane Kiffin, poaching him away from the Ole Miss Rebels. Known as one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, he is also known for being one of the best quarterback coaches in college football.

For Kiffin, finding a quarterback is about more than just who is the best passer, but also a multitude of skill traits that, in combination with the offensive system, give his signal-caller an opportunity to be one of the best quarterbacks in the sport.

The Tricks of the Trade

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during spring football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When looking at quarterbacks around the country, they are asked to break down a defense, make progressions, and accurately place a pass across every level of the field. For Kiffin and his offense, it is more than that, as they are the driving force of the entire operation; the success or failure is dictated by the signal-caller he has.

"They’re really like the point guard. If they don’t know what they’re doing really well and they don’t drive it, the system doesn’t work as well as it has for a long time,” Kiffin said during spring practices.

The offense thrives on quick decision-making and a dual-threat quarterback who can extend plays or even create new ones out of thin air when the play breaks down. Part of that process is being able to find a rhythm and keep at that pace for sustained drives, as Kiffin's offense thrives in rhythm-based passing concepts.

Kiffin knows how to scheme and offense, and he knows how to put players in a position to be successful. His quarterback role is an extension of thinking like him, and what he is looking for in his play-calls is how his quarterback is reading the field as well.

All three quarterbacks in the Tigers' position room are capable of being the style of player he is looking for, with Leavitt the clear-cut best of them, and perhaps the most complete, in terms of what he looks for in his signal-caller. Kiffin knows how to find talent and develop them, but the raw skill, such as decision-making, must come naturally in the process, and that is one of the biggest steps in the process, and something Leavitt can do.

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