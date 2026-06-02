LSU Tigers Gave Jordan Seaton Record-Breaking NIL Contract

The LSU Tigers made some major swings earlier this offseason in the transfer portal in order to build a championship-level roster for the first year under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

LSU added arguably the best quarterback in the portal with Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt along with an elite edge rusher in Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen, who followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge.

However, out of the 41 transfers LSU has added this offseason, arguably the most important addition was Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. One of the most coveted players in the portal, Seaton ended an eventful recruitment by choosing the Tigers, and it's safe to say that paid a pretty penny in order to land him.

Jordan Seaton's LSU Contract Reaches Historic Numbers

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports, Seaton's contract with LSU is projected to be worth over $4 million, which would be the biggest ever for an offensive tackle in college football.

Other programs like Texas, Oregon and Mississippi State tried hard to land Seaton but it became clear during his lengthy recruitment that he waiting for the best offer possible. LSU did just that, as Seaton will now be one of the highest-paid players in the country next season.

Transfer OT Jordan Seaton is believed to have landed a deal with LSU worth more than $4 million, industry sources tell our @chris_hummer.



Seaton's pay package is believed to be the largest for an OL in college football history.



More on how LSU landed the No. 1 OT in the portal… pic.twitter.com/NHC0ZslAe6 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) May 6, 2026

All of this hype surrounding Seaton has made fans wonder why Colorado hasn't had more success over the past few years despite some star-studded talent on the roster. He committed to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in the 2023 recruiting class over other elite programs, a decision questioned by some but one that has clearly paid off for him.

If not for two years of development at Colorado, Seaton may have never been able to be in the position to receive such a historical contract. After all, it has become clear over time that not every five-star player ends up matching the hype coming out of high school. Nothing was guaranteed for Seaton but he's made a national name for himself and will soon reap the benefits in the NFL following the 2027 draft.

Along with Leavitt and Umanmielen, joining Seaton in LSU's incoming portal class are players like Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, Boise State safety Ty Benefield, Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown, USC quarterback Husan Longstreet, Maryland offensive lineman Aliou Bah, Tennessee safety Jordan Ross and many more,

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