LSU Football 2021 Offensive Tackle Target Erick Cade SI All-American Player Profile

LSU is pursuing a number of high caliber offensive linemen in 2021 after locking up a commitment from Garrett Dellinger. While some of the high profile targets like Tristan Leigh and Savion Byrd have been covered extensively, one player that hasn't been given much attention is Denton, Texas native Erick Cade.

At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Cade is a physically daunting rising senior offensive tackle who will adjust well to opposing SEC defensive linemen. Whether he projects as a future guard or tackle at the college level is a question that will be answered upon arrival. Along with LSU, Alabama and Arizona State are the main programs showing serious interest in Cade.

LSUCountry caught up with the Braswell High School product in June, saying that November or December was the likely time he'd decide to commit. Ideally he would've liked to visit a few schools but that opportunity grows less and less likely by the day.

Cade has a strong relationship with offensive line coach James Cregg, communicating with the Tigers' coach pretty regularly. The common theme from Cregg and many of the programs that are pursuing Cade is that he has enough power to play guard but is also long and fast enough to play tackle.

"That's why I'm so valuable to some of these schools because that's a rare combination," Cade said. “Sometimes we [Cregg] will run through plays or he will give me like a virtual tour of the facility. He's a really good coach."

Here is Cade's SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Huge. Massive shoulders, broad chest and wide waist. Long, developing arms. Natural girth across lower body. Room for more weight, but lean muscle and composition will be emphasis.

Athleticism: Good feet in the phone booth; chops with speed and power. Limited overall mobility due to lack of hip flexibility. Average speed as puller and in open field. Natural strength overwhelms, but middling explosion and pop.

Instincts: At his best drive-blocking down LOS; routinely flattens defenders. Comfortable working combo block to second level. Not especially nasty; tendency to give up on blocks once ball is past him.

Polish: Plays with consistent base. Promising kick slide in pass protection, especially considering average quickness. More of a “catcher” at this point, leaning into defenders with mass. Must develop punch.

Bottom Line: Cade’s sheer size pops off the tape, and he’s more fluid than those mammoth shoulders and thighs suggest. Plenty strong, but needs more explosion to maximize playing power. Depending on surrounding personnel, projects as quality, multi-year starter at guard or right tackle.