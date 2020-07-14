SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Savion Byrd Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Savion Byrd
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Duncanville (Tex.)
Schools of Interest: Texas, LSU, SMU, Alabama and Arkansas, among others
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Long and lean frame at 265 pounds. Good arm length for OT prospect.

Athleticism: ​Good knee bend with solid snap quickness. Smooth movement skills for a big man. Balanced athlete with good agility who operates with a good base. Athletically capable to be able to consistently recover in pass protection on edges with further development.

Instincts: ​Good toughness at the point of attack with a solid punch on targets to sustain well. Appears to relish contact and likes being nasty at the line of scrimmage vs. opponents, though plays with a high hat at times. Flashes movement skills to be able to produce on second level and to be able to pull and trap.

Polish: ​Played mostly defensive tackle as a junior, thus will need technique refinement as an offensive tackle at the collegiate level. Will need to improve punch accuracy, hand placement and anchor strength, while acquiring more reps as a pass protector vs. speed-to-power.

Bottom Line: ​Savion is a blank canvas offensive tackle prospect with a high ceiling. He has the length, toughness and athleticism to develop into a starting edge-blocker in a few years down the line. He fits best in a zone-blocking scheme that takes advantage of his athleticism.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American