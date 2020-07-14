SI All-American Candidate Savion Byrd Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Savion Byrd

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Duncanville (Tex.)

Schools of Interest: Texas, LSU, SMU, Alabama and Arkansas, among others

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Long and lean frame at 265 pounds. Good arm length for OT prospect.

Athleticism: ​Good knee bend with solid snap quickness. Smooth movement skills for a big man. Balanced athlete with good agility who operates with a good base. Athletically capable to be able to consistently recover in pass protection on edges with further development.

Instincts: ​Good toughness at the point of attack with a solid punch on targets to sustain well. Appears to relish contact and likes being nasty at the line of scrimmage vs. opponents, though plays with a high hat at times. Flashes movement skills to be able to produce on second level and to be able to pull and trap.

Polish: ​Played mostly defensive tackle as a junior, thus will need technique refinement as an offensive tackle at the collegiate level. Will need to improve punch accuracy, hand placement and anchor strength, while acquiring more reps as a pass protector vs. speed-to-power.

Bottom Line: ​Savion is a blank canvas offensive tackle prospect with a high ceiling. He has the length, toughness and athleticism to develop into a starting edge-blocker in a few years down the line. He fits best in a zone-blocking scheme that takes advantage of his athleticism.