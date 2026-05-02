This Player Is The Clear Offseason Winner For LSU's Defense

In the Lane Kiffin era of LSU football, all eyes have been on the offense. But over the offseason, the defense has been busy steadily improving under Blake Baker, furthering the growth of one of the biggest turnarounds by any unit in the country.

As LSU leaves spring ball in the past and looks forward to summer workouts and fall ball, it’s searching for players to step up and stand out.

Many returning Tigers have done that as they step into new roles on defense, but there has been one player who has stepped up and become LSU’s clear offseason winner.

DT Deuce Geralds

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds' Instagram.

"Deuce has done a phenomenal job," Kiffin said. "Major impact. I always talk to coaches to think about these guys, used to still be in high school before everybody became mid-years. For him to come in and play at the level he plays at, but practice the way that he does says a lot about his coaching in high school, says a lot about his upbringing with his parents."

With LSU's four transfers and freshmen Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson carrying most of the hype along the defensive line leading up to spring ball, Geralds has stolen the spotlight.

From day one, the former four-star recruit has been disruptive, has played fast and has looked ready for SEC football.

He has even made multi-year starters and top transfers look foolish on the offensive line.

“Because that's very unique to be able to handle all that," Kiffin said. "He's going to be a great player here. Really enjoy coaching him too because of his mindset."

Geralds came in as one of LSU’s highest-touted defensive recruits, but flew under the radar of both Brown and Anderson since both are Louisiana products.

Brown’s skills are undeniable, but he won’t arrive till summer workouts, and Anderson has been turning heads with Geralds as well.

The difference is that Geralds worked his way into taking reps with the second team after the second week of spring, and he only cemented that role in the next two weeks.

Under Blake Baker, LSU has always rotated on the defensive line and with the depth this team has at the position, it paves the way for Geralds to have his turn in games.

The freshman has been knocked a little for being undersized, at 6-feet tall and 279 pounds, but his high motor and quick hands and feet make him an elite pass rusher and run defender.

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