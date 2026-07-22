SEC Network Analyst Sets Unrealistic Year 1 Expectation for Lane Kiffin

The LSU Tigers football program is not one of the most talked -bout teams this offseason; they are number one on the list.

That was bound to happen when the athletic department went and got one of the biggest names in college football, Lane Kiffin, to be the head coach of the program.

All eyes are always on Kiffin, which means many would like to see him fail. On Tuesday at SEC Media Days, SEC Network analyst Benjamin Watson may have had one of the worst hot takes of the summer when talking about the expectations for Kiffin's team during his first year in Baton Rouge.

This Can't Be Serious

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During a conversation about the Tigers' first game of the season against the Clemson Tigers, Watson mentioned that Kiffin has to make the national championship this season.

Watson brought up that the new Tigers head coach left a program in the Ole Miss Rebels that was just one game away from the ultimate prize.

To make the comments even more bizarre, Watson's co-host Jordan Rodgers was in full support of the Kiffin must win the national championship conversation.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what world does a coach have to win the national championship with a new team because his old team was just one game away from playing in one?

If Kiffin was allowed to coach the Rebels during the College Football Playoff last season and he lost in the national championship, would that mean he gets a clean slate with the Tigers?

Everyone knew the expectations were going to be elevated when Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge. However, there's no way people expected national media members to say Kiffin has to win the national championship before he's even coached a game for the program.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

People shouldn't forget that it is still July. That means comments are going to be hot and generate a lot of buzz.

For example, Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel joked that fans in Knoxville should still bring mustard bottles and golf balls to Neyland Stadium when Kiffin arrives later this season. You best believe those comments went viral.

As much as everyone loves college football, sometimes people run out of things to say. Watson's comments on Kiffin felt like one of those times when a certain network may have just been looking for a headline.

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