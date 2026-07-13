The One Statistic That Will Tell You Everything About LSU This Year

For the upcoming season, LSU football debuts a new era of the program, coming off a historic offseason. Unveiling a new team has lifted the expectations for the improved Tigers.

The program now stands tall in conference rankings, with standards of a postseason run under the new coaching staff, including head coach Lane Kiffin, calling all the shots.

Kiffin has yet to coach a snap on a Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but has already made history this offseason with a very important move that will set the team up for success.

The Portal Attack

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After breaking social media to cross state lines, leaving Ole Miss to join SEC rival LSU, Kiffin got straight to work creating a new program under him. With players expecting to head to the draft or leave the program, he had to create a new roster. Full of talent.

His portal attack was intense, enabling him to make successful moves against top-ranked players as quickly as possible. With top-ranked players coming in, the portal class got a top-ranked spot - the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation.

His 43 transfer portal additions, highlighted by No. 1 transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, and No. 1 edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, add elite talent to the now-ranked No. 8 talented roster in the country.

Bringing in elite talent for both sides of the ball not only puts the program at the top of the talent rankings but also gives insight into what the upcoming season will look like.

The Immediate Impact

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gives direction before the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing in brand new portal talent tells fans and critics everything they need to know about LSU this year because it is the highlight of the new era of the program. There are not just new faces wearing headsets on the sidelines, but new faces all over the field in the iconic LSU jersey.

Kiffin and his team have a huge obstacle to overcome before their season opener against Clemson - putting all the pieces together of the talent puzzle. Even if the process takes time, the result will be guaranteed talent.

Not just because the portal attack gave LSU an unspottable front line of defense, but multiple, talented, and reliable options for major depth across the roster's position rooms.

It also proved that Kiffin didn't just come here for the hype or seven-year $91 million deal, but to make an immediate impact that his new fan base felt confident in within days of his hire.

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