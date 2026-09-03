Final Score Predictions for Every LSU Football Game in 2026 Regular Season

The LSU Tigers are on the brink of beginning one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in program history.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is set for his first year at the helm after an eventful offseason. With the drama of his Ole Miss exit (mostly) behind him, he can now

But though Kiffin completely revamped the LSU offense with elite talent while retaining key faces on the defense, the Tigers will likely experience some first-year growing pains. As a result of the roster talent and the first year in a new era, there's a wide range of outcomes that LSU could experience in 2026.

Here's a look at LSU Tigers on SI's game-by-game, final score predictions for LSU's 2026 schedule.

Week 1 - Clemson at LSU, Sept. 5

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tyler Brown (6) is tackled by LSU Tigers cornerback PJ Woodland (11) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's win at Clemson last season looked like it was the start of an impressive College Football Playoff resume, but we all remember how things ended up turning out for both teams.

Clemson lost a handful of NFL talent but Dabo Swinney is still the head coach. Until proven otherwise, it feels unlikely that a guy with two national championships and five total CFP appearances will have back-to-back misreable seasons. The Tigers from South Carolina will be improved this season.

This game will be more competitive than fans might think, but LSU comes out on top with the first win of the Lane Kiffin era.

Final Score: LSU 27, Clemson 21

Week 2 - Louisiana Tech at LSU, Sept. 12

LSU Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) is tackled by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Jacob Fields (8) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The storyline for LSU headed into the Louisiana Tech game will be about the danger of looking ahead to Ole Miss.

Louisiana Tech will score an early touchdown to take a 7-0 lead but LSU will wake up shortly after before running away with this one for an in-state non-conference win.

On to Oxford for the Tigers.

Final Score: LSU 41, Louisiana Tech 10

Week 3 - LSU at Ole Miss, Sept. 19

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) shares a laugh with defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Don't shoot the messenger on this one.

There hasn't been many regular-season college football games in recent memory that will be emotional as Ole Miss vs. LSU is expected to be on Sept. 19 in Oxford. The crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be comparable to what LeBron James experienced

Kiffin and many of the former Ole Miss players that followed him to LSU will be met with curse words, to-the-core insults and maybe even some thrown debris.

And in our opinion, all of that -- combined with Ole Miss' Heisman-level duo of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy -- will be just a bit too much for LSU to overcome.

Ole Miss may have lost Kiffin and tons of its talent from last season but the Rebels still have arguably the best player in college football with Chambliss. Pete Golding will have something to prove, and he'll do just that against Kiffin.

LSU drops this one, but spoiler alert, it will light a fire under the Tigers that will propel them all the way to a College Football Playoff berth.

Final Score: Ole Miss 34, LSU 31

Week 4 - Texas A&M at LSU, Sept. 26

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have had some convincing performances against LSU in three of the past four years, including last season's blood bath in Death Valley that led to the firing of Brian Kelly a few days later.

The Tigers could always elect to give the Aggies a win as a way to say thanks for being the catalyst behind Kelly's departure. The 49-25 drubbing last season was a result that could end up being worth it for LSU.

In all seriousness, Texas A&M is an improved team, but the same can be said about LSU to an even larger degree. It's hard to imagine Texas A&M winning at Tiger Stadium in back-to-back seasons. LSU wins a close one against an Aggies squad that will be vying for a College Football Playoff spot once again.

Final Score: LSU 38, Texas A&M 27

Week 5 - McNeese at LSU, Oct. 3

LSU Tigers running back Armoni Goodwin (22) is tackled by McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Colby Richardson (1) after bering tripped up during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

After consecutive weeks of what should be emotional games against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, the Tigers will play their final non-conference opponent of the regular season before heading into the heart of the SEC schedule.

An in-state matchup with McNeese will likely mark the final chance for LSU's reserve players to see the field for multiple series during the season, barring a massive blowout later on in SEC play.

LSU wins convincingly before beginning what many might view as its easy portion of the conference schedule.

Final Score: LSU 49, McNeese 7

Week 6 - LSU at Kentucky, Oct. 10

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. | USA TODAY Sports

LSU and Kentucky met every year for 51 straight seasons from 1952-2002 but the matchups have come more sparingly in the last two decades.

With a 39-16-1 all-time record against the Wildcats, history is on LSU's side, but this year's Kentucky team has some sneaky-good talent and an elite offensive mind in first-year head coach Will Stein.

And with the game taking place in Lexington, LSU could be in for a tough midseason test, but we'll still take the Tigers to win a close one.

Final Score: LSU 26, Kentucky 23

Week 7 - Mississippi State at LSU, Oct. 17

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) is chased by LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State showed some notable improvement last season by being competitive in multiple games against teams that had made the College Football Playoff the year prior.

The Bulldogs beat Arizona State before losing in overtime to both Texas and Tennessee. Headed into 2026, the expectation is that Mississippi State is set to take another step forward.

Kamario Taylor could make some noise early on, but LSU will be able to take care of business at home in convincing fashion.

Final Score: LSU 27, Mississippi State 13

Week 8 - LSU at Auburn, Oct. 24

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) makes a run after a reception against Auburn Tigers linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

New Auburn head coach Alex Golesh is the real deal, transfer quarterback Byrum Brown is dynamic and Jordan-Hare Stadium remains a difficult place to play.

LSU's trip to Auburn has the makings of an upset, and that's exactly what we predict will happen. It will go down as the Tigers' worst loss of the regular season but they will still end up making the CFP, as we already spoiled before.

The Tigers are going to have a few bumps in the road during Kiffin's first season but losing on the road in Auburn should hardly be something to feel ashamed of. That certainly won't make this loss easier for LSU fans in the moment.

Final Score: Auburn 27, LSU 24

Week 9 - OPEN

LSU has a nicely-timed bye week that comes right before

Like every team around the country at this point in the season, the Tigers will no doubt have some injuries to deal with headed into November.

Having the bye week right before the start of November is exactly what LSU needs before beginning its toughest stretch of conference play.

Week 10 - Alabama at LSU, Nov. 7

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) celebrates his touchdown catch in front of LSU defensive back DJ Pickett (3) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU is fortunate that most of its toughest games this season will take place in Death Valley, though that also means lower chances of an undefeated home record in 2026.

But after losing to Auburn prior to the bye week, LSU will have two losses headed into the Alabama game and will be facing unofficial elimination from CFP contention.

With the crowd at Tiger Stadium at its back, LSU gets another resume-building win in a crucial victory over the Crimson Tide.

Final Score: LSU 34, Alabama 27

Week 11 - Texas at LSU, Nov. 14

LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) catches a touchdown as Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson (29) tries to defend in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the toughest game on LSU's schedule, the Tigers could be starting CFP elimination in the face when they host Texas in mid-November.

But in case you haven't read the rest of this article, we've already hinted at the fact that we predict LSU to run the table after an upset loss to Auburn.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt gets his revenge after a heartbreaking loss to the Longhorns in the CFP Quarterfinals in 2024, and the Tigers make a massive statement at home.

Final Score: LSU 27, Texas 26

Week 12 - LSU at Tennessee, Nov. 21

Tennessee Volunteers tight end Princeton Fant (88) reacts to a play against LSU Tigers linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) and linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The last real test of the season for LSU, the Volunteers could either be on the brink of a CFP spot or fighting for a solid bowl game.

It's anyone's guess if true freshman Faizon Brandon will still be the starting quarterback at this point.

This is one of the tougher games to predict for LSU because of how late in the season it comes and how wide-ranging Tennessee's expectations are, but the Tigers should win by two scores.

Final Score: LSU 35, Tennessee 25

Week 13 - LSU at Arkansas, Nov. 28

LSU Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are fortunate that they will get to face what could be the worst team in the SEC this year in the final game of the regular season.

A road trip to Fayetteville won't be as intimidating considering the game will be during the day and Arkansas will likely already be eliminated from bowl contention.

Of course, LSU should hardly take things lightly, but a win over Arkansas will put the Tigers at 10-2 and will essentially secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Final Score: LSU 38, Arkansas 17

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