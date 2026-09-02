Predicting Every Game on the 2026 LSU Tigers Schedule
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The LSU Tigers will face a tough schedule in the first year with new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, as the program looks to find themselves back in the College Football Playoffs for the first time since 2019.
That path won't be easy, though, as the Tigers will face five top-25 teams: No. 5 Texas, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 Alabama, No. 20 Tennessee, and a Clemson Tigers team that is receiving the most votes on the outside looking in of the AP poll.
Ranked as the No. 11 team themselves, the Tigers will need to be on their A-game every week, beginning with a critical non-conference home opener.
Predicting A Win Or Loss For Every Tigers Game
Week 1: Sept. 5 vs. Clemson
The two teams open up the season for the second year in a row, and both have completely different looks heading into 2026. The Tigers, though, are completely revamped with talent, and should look to show it in a big way and start off the Kiffin reign on the right foot with a win.
Win [1-0]
Week 2: Sept. 12 vs. Louisiana Tech
Sandwiched between two thrilling games on the schedule, the Tigers will get a chance to work on anything that left them wanting more from the week one matchup against Clemson. The Tigers are just too talented here, and even if they get caught looking ahead to Ole Miss, they should still win.
Win [2-0]
Week 3: Sept. 19 vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
The game circled on everyone's calendar, and Kiffin's return to Oxford since the end-of-season debacle that led to him taking the job in Baton Rouge. The Rebels will be fired up for this one, but bringing in a new chef doesn't change anything if they take the recipe with them. Kiffin gets his signature win and breaks the Rebels' heart once again
Win [3-0]
Week 4: Sept. 26 vs. No. 8 Texas A&M
The Tigers are 2-4 in their past six matchups against the Aggies, but Mike Elko's program lost a lot of talent this offseason, making it hard to gauge how good they will be. More importantly, the Tigers will be riding high off their last win and roll into another one.
Win [4-0]
Week 5: Oct. 3 vs. McNeese
The Tigers play their final non-conference game of the year, and get a break after the two-week gauntlet. They are just too talented to lose this one, and will go on with a perfect season.
Win [5-0]
Week 6: Oct. 10 vs. Kentucky
Will Stein is a great hire for the Wildcats, but he doesn't have the pieces to be successful there, yet. The Tigers are hot and should remain that way after a trip to Lexington.
Win [6-0]
Week 7: Oct. 17 vs. Mississippi State
The Bulldogs could be a frisky team this year, and Kamario Taylor could be the spark that makes the engine run, but once again, the pieces just aren't there yet to take down the Tigers. Kiffin and staff keep rolling on.
Win [7-0]
Week 8: Oct. 24 vs. Auburn
Alex Golesh could prove to be the guy for Auburn, and that fan base will be itching to take down the Tigers, but it just doesn't happen in year one. The Tigers have the talent edge and are red-hot, making them a tough train to stop.
Win [8-0]
Week 10: Nov. 7 vs. No. 13 Alabama
The Tigers get a much-deserved bye week, but unfortunately for Kiffin, he is 7-7 in games following the week off. The Crimson Tide should once again be a strong team, and the Tigers drop their first game of the season here.
Loss [8-1]
Week 11: Nov. 14 vs. No. 5 Texas
Coming off a loss and facing perhaps the most talented team in the conference, the Longhorns and Tigers will square off for the first time in football under the SEC banner. The Tigers come staggering in and drop their second straight game after their perfect start.
Loss [8-2]
Week 12: Nov. 21 vs. No. 20 Tennessee
After dropping two consecutive games, the grace given to Kiffin in year one is starting to expire, and a matchup against the Vols awaits the program. Thankfully, Kiffin gets the program back on track, and they get a big win against their conference foe.
Win [9-2]
Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. Arkansas
Looking for their first double-digit win season, the Tigers will take on the Razorbacks for the season finale, looking to increase their odds to make the College Football Playoffs. They hold a significant talent edge here, and it shows on the field for a big win.
Win [10-2]
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers LSU as staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the other On SI Properties. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Tiger fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.Follow Jdandress11