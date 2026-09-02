Predicting Every Game on the 2026 LSU Tigers Schedule

The LSU Tigers will face a tough schedule in the first year with new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, as the program looks to find themselves back in the College Football Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

That path won't be easy, though, as the Tigers will face five top-25 teams: No. 5 Texas, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 Alabama, No. 20 Tennessee, and a Clemson Tigers team that is receiving the most votes on the outside looking in of the AP poll.

Ranked as the No. 11 team themselves, the Tigers will need to be on their A-game every week, beginning with a critical non-conference home opener.

Predicting A Win Or Loss For Every Tigers Game

Week 1: Sept. 5 vs. Clemson

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) catches a pass while being defended by LSU Tigers cornerback PJ Woodland (11) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two teams open up the season for the second year in a row, and both have completely different looks heading into 2026. The Tigers, though, are completely revamped with talent, and should look to show it in a big way and start off the Kiffin reign on the right foot with a win.

Win [1-0]

Week 2: Sept. 12 vs. Louisiana Tech

Sandwiched between two thrilling games on the schedule, the Tigers will get a chance to work on anything that left them wanting more from the week one matchup against Clemson. The Tigers are just too talented here, and even if they get caught looking ahead to Ole Miss, they should still win.

Win [2-0]

Week 3: Sept. 19 vs. No. 9 Ole Miss

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne (57) and LSU Tigers offensive lineman Josh Thompson (56) wait for the snap during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game circled on everyone's calendar, and Kiffin's return to Oxford since the end-of-season debacle that led to him taking the job in Baton Rouge. The Rebels will be fired up for this one, but bringing in a new chef doesn't change anything if they take the recipe with them. Kiffin gets his signature win and breaks the Rebels' heart once again

Win [3-0]

Week 4: Sept. 26 vs. No. 8 Texas A&M

The Tigers are 2-4 in their past six matchups against the Aggies, but Mike Elko's program lost a lot of talent this offseason, making it hard to gauge how good they will be. More importantly, the Tigers will be riding high off their last win and roll into another one.

Win [4-0]

Week 5: Oct. 3 vs. McNeese

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) sacks McNeese State Cowboys quarterback Cody Orgeron (8) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers play their final non-conference game of the year, and get a break after the two-week gauntlet. They are just too talented to lose this one, and will go on with a perfect season.

Win [5-0]

Week 6: Oct. 10 vs. Kentucky

Will Stein is a great hire for the Wildcats, but he doesn't have the pieces to be successful there, yet. The Tigers are hot and should remain that way after a trip to Lexington.

Win [6-0]

Week 7: Oct. 17 vs. Mississippi State

Malik Nabers (8) makes a reception while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) on a play that would result in a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs could be a frisky team this year, and Kamario Taylor could be the spark that makes the engine run, but once again, the pieces just aren't there yet to take down the Tigers. Kiffin and staff keep rolling on.

Win [7-0]

Week 8: Oct. 24 vs. Auburn

Alex Golesh could prove to be the guy for Auburn, and that fan base will be itching to take down the Tigers, but it just doesn't happen in year one. The Tigers have the talent edge and are red-hot, making them a tough train to stop.

Win [8-0]

Week 10: Nov. 7 vs. No. 13 Alabama

A pass to LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) slips past the outstretched hand of Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown (2) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers get a much-deserved bye week, but unfortunately for Kiffin, he is 7-7 in games following the week off. The Crimson Tide should once again be a strong team, and the Tigers drop their first game of the season here.

Loss [8-1]

Week 11: Nov. 14 vs. No. 5 Texas

Coming off a loss and facing perhaps the most talented team in the conference, the Longhorns and Tigers will square off for the first time in football under the SEC banner. The Tigers come staggering in and drop their second straight game after their perfect start.

Loss [8-2]

Week 12: Nov. 21 vs. No. 20 Tennessee

LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) catches a pass against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

After dropping two consecutive games, the grace given to Kiffin in year one is starting to expire, and a matchup against the Vols awaits the program. Thankfully, Kiffin gets the program back on track, and they get a big win against their conference foe.

Win [9-2]

Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. Arkansas

Looking for their first double-digit win season, the Tigers will take on the Razorbacks for the season finale, looking to increase their odds to make the College Football Playoffs. They hold a significant talent edge here, and it shows on the field for a big win.

Win [10-2]

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