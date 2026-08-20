LSU and Ole Miss Clash on the Recruiting Trail For Elite 2028 Prospect

The LSU Tigers have a significant year ahead, as the program preps to find itself back in the conversation for the College Football Playoffs in year one with Lane Kiffin at the helm.

The program is looking to find sustained success as well, though, including loading up on talent from the recruiting trail to be at the top of the sport for the next few years to come.

With that, the Tigers are aware recruiting battles for elite prospects won't be easy, needing to fend off some of the other elite schools in the country, but for Kiffin, a battle brewing with his old place of employment for elite 2028 recruit Antwaun Adams, the Ole Miss Rebels, could set up for a sign of change and how he will handle the future of the Tigers program.

Who is Adams

LSU Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tahj Chambers (26) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the top prospects for the 2028 cycle, he ranks as the No. 6 receiver in the country, the No. 8 safety in the class, and a top-77 prospect in the rankings. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, he has an ideal frame that allows him to play in any role as a receiver and puts him on the taller end of defensive backs, should he choose that route.

Adams has blistering speed, with elite footwork on both sides of the ball. His track times are impressive, having run a 21.73-second 200-meter dash, while also supporting his football ability after putting up 466 yards and 6 TDs on 25 receptions, for an average of 18.6 yards per catch. On the defensive side of the ball he recorded 25 tackles, 2 TFL, and 3 INTs, with two pick-sixes.

Where do the Tigers Stand?

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landing Adams won't be easy, and the challenge in recruiting against a familiar program that has immense hatred for Kiffin is only partially the reason why. The two programs are recruiting him for different sides of the ball, with the Rebels wanting him as a receiver, while the Tigers are going after him to add to their safety room.

Making the recruiting battle even more of a challenge, Adams' quarterback for the upcoming high school season is Keegan Croucher, a current Ole Miss commit, giving him an established connection to the program.

The Tigers, though, have their own ammunition use as his older brother, Alex, was a longtime receiver for the program. Combine that with his understood knowledge of how well-known the Tigers are at developing talent in the secondary, and there is a fighting chance, but it could come down to which position he wants to play at the next level.

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