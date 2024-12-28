Five Intriguing LSU Football Players to Watch in the Texas Bowl Against Baylor
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue working through the busiest stretch of the season as the program navigates the NCAA Transfer Portal, player retention and bowl preparation.
Now, with the Tigers handling business in the portal, the next area of focus will be capturing victory No. 9 on the season in a matchup against the Baylor Bears on New Year's Eve.
It'll be a showdown that provides LSU with an opportunity to toss in multiple players yet to see significant action in 2024.
The Bayou Bengals have seen 17 members of the 2024 roster depart Baton Rouge in December; leaving a chance for the staff to give others more snaps on Tuesday.
Who has the chance to take on a bigger role in the Texas Bowl against Baylor?
Five Players to Watch:
Trey'Dez Green: Tight End
The lone returning piece in the LSU tight end room will be current true freshman Trey'Dez Green.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was utilized in a myriad of ways during his first season with the program as both a tight end and wideout, but moving forward, appears his bread and butter will be at the tight end role.
“The end line blocking is probably the area that we are most impressed with,” Kelly said of Green’s development during bowl preparation. “His want to and willingness to go in there and do some of the tough jobs. We are pretty excited about what’s he’s doing, how he’s doing and his demeanor because that’s an easy job to turn down and he’s been great.”
Green finished his first season in the purple and gold with seven receptions for 48 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He will be the lone tight end on LSU's roster during the Dec. 31 bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears.
Kaleb Jackson: Running Back
LSU running back Kaleb Jackson saw limited action in 2024 with true freshman Caden Durham bursting on the scene in year one with the program.
The sophomore totaled 147 yards on 41 carries this season with 3.6 yards per carry. He logged zero touchdowns on the year.
Jackson is a player with significant upside. The 6-foot, 235-pounder is a player who has an opportunity to see run on Tuesday in the Texas Bowl and carry the momentum into the offseason.
Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Kylan Billiot is a player that will have an opportunity to see action on Tuesday afternoon in Houston.
With the Tigers seeing both Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels depart Baton Rouge this month, it'll leave room for youngsters to step in the mix.
Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Chris Hilton Jr. will all be suiting up for the clash against Baylor, but the fourth wide receiver spot is up for grabs. All eyes will be on either Billiot or Jelani Watkins to take snaps
Billiot has taken a redshirt in his first season with the program, but expect to see a few snaps from the Louisiana native.
Javien Toviano: Safety
The second-year Tiger is a player LSU struggled to get on the field in 2024 with the coaching staff trying to find his "bread and butter" spot.
Toviano has played cornerback and the STAR role during his time in Baton Rouge, but now, he'll have a new position heading into the 2025 season: Safety.
The Texas native has officially made the move to safety, which will be the latest spot in the defensive backfield he will test out. So far, Kelly has been impressed with what Toviano has provided at the safety position.
"We're really pleased. He's a half safety and we're really pleased with him at that position. He's got corner skills playing the safety position. He's excited, he's happy, getting first team reps there and couldn't be more happy with the work we're getting from him," Kelly said on Toviano. "He'll stay there moving forward. He gives us a really good tackler, he's athletic, can play the No. 2 wide receiver and that's his position in the NFL."
LSU is thin at the safety spot right now with Major Burns exercising all of his eligibility and Sage Ryan entering the NCAA Transfer Portal before making the official move to the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2025 season.
That leaves a current room with Toviano, Dashawn Spears and Jardin Gilbert during bowl prep.
Davhon Keys: Linebacker
LSU freshman linebacker Davhon Keys took on an expanded role in 2024 during his first season with the program.
With veteran West Weeks battling injury and electing to take a redshirt this season, Kelly and Co. threw Keys in the mix where he didn't disappoint.
Now, looking ahead, Keys will be a major contributor at the second-level moving forward alongside Whit Weeks in 2025. Tuesday against Baylor will provide another chance to see what he's all about.
Keys totaled 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pair of pass deflections in 2024 as a true freshman with the Tigers.
