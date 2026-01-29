Forecasting LSU Football's Starting Offense in Lane Kiffin's Debut Season With Tigers

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have been coined offseason winners after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by nine Top-100 players signing with the program.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the coveted decision-maker called his shot. He knew there was a golden opportunity to reconstruct the roster ahead of his inaugural season via the portal with the new-look coaching staff succeeding in their mission.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have - with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players - that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU has landed 42 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple game-changing players on offense. With a blend of returning talent and newcomers, which Tigers could earn the nod as starters?

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Predicting the Starters: Offense Edition

Quarterback

Projected Starter: Sam Leavitt

Depth: Husan Longstreet, Landen Clark

Leavitt signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. securing their signal-caller for the 2026 season.

Despite Leavitt unable play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, the Arizona State transfer managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

He had his money year in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program under Kenny Dillingham and Co.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff in a historic year for the program in Tempe.

Running Back

Projected Starter: Harlem Berry

Depth: Caden Durham, Dilin Jones, Rod Gainey Jr., Raycine Guillory, and Stacy Gage

Harlem Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class where he's coming off of a strong start in Baton Rouge.

Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

Now, the former five-star will look to carry major reps in 2026 with a stable of backs behind him headlined by Caden Durham and Wisconsin's Dilin Jones amid a complete revamp of the running back room.

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

Wide Receiver:

Projected Starters: Jayce Brown, Eugene Wilson, Jackson Harris

Depth: Tre Brown III. Winston Watkins, Tyree Holloway, Roman Mothershed, Josh Jackson, Phillip Wright, Malik Elzy

Freshmen: Jabari Mack, Brayden Allen, Corey Barber

Kiffin and Co. have reloaded the wide receiver room this offseason with 12 newcomers making their way to Baton Rouge after seeing double-digit losses to both the Transfer Portal and NFL Draft.

The player we're keeping tabs on is Jayce Brown from Kansas State. A 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida, Brown is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns.

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

From there, it's an embarrassment of riches for Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals to work with after inking four Top-50 wideouts in the portal.

Courtesy of Tre Brown's Instagram.

Tight End:

Projected Starter: Trey'Dez Green

Depth: Malachi Thomas, JD LaFleur, Zach Grace

Freshman: JC Anderson

LSU star tight end Trey'Dez Green led the Bayou Bengals with seven touchdown receptions this past year as he emerged as a key target in the red-zone.

In what became a breakout season for the 6-foot-7, 245-pound receiving threat, Green also ranked third on the team with 433 yards as part of a standout sophomore season.

Now, Green will look to level up to All-SEC status with a stable of pieces to work with behind him in 2026.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Offensive Line:

Projected Starters: Jordan Seaton, Devin Harper, Braelin Moore, Aliou Bah, Weston Davis

Transfer Additions: JaKolby Jones, Ja’Quan Sprinkle, William Satterwhite, Darrin Strey, Sean Thompkins, Ja’Mard Jones

Returnees: Solomon Thomas, Bo Bordelon, Brett Bordelon

Freshmen: Brysten Martinez, Ryan Miret

The splash addition was made last week after Jordan Seaton - the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal - revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers.

Now, LSU has added a pair of Top-100 offensive linemen in Seaton and Devin Harper with sources also speaking highly of Maryland transfer Aliou Bah.

