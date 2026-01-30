Jaxson Dart Pushing for Giants to Poach Top Assistant From Lane Kiffin’s LSU Staff

John Harbaugh is still building out his staff as he begins a new era with the Giants and finding an offensive coordinator do develop Jaxson Dart is of major importance. While many thought Todd Monken might follow Harbaugh to Gotham after working together with the Ravens, the coordinator got an even bigger job as the new head coach of the Browns. As interviews continue, Dart reportedly had someone in mind for the role.

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Dart pushed for his former offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, Charlie Weis Jr. Raanan reports that the expectation is that Weis will remain with Lane Kiffin at LSU.

On Charlie Weis Jr. as the Giants OC: Jaxson Dart pushed for him. Showed support for his guy, per sources. Things can change but expectations as of now are that Weis Jr. plans to remain in college at LSU.#Giants #LSU #OleMiss — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 30, 2026

It makes all the sense in the world that Dart—or any other young quarterback for that matter—would want to run it back with the person who helped them achieve previous success. Weis is an interesting case because he is coming off a completely unique season with the Rebels that saw him stay on and coach through the College Football Playoff even after Kiffin departed for Baton Rouge.

Harbaugh is inheriting a team that finished at the bottom of the NFC East with a 4–13 record. But with Dart establishing himself as a promising young QB and the prospect of getting a healthy Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers for a whole season, there’s reason to think he could get the club back to a higher level rather quickly. Harbaugh tapped Dennard Wilson to serve as his defensive coordinator earlier this week.

Now he just needs someone to handle the other side of the ball.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated