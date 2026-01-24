LSU Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Final Numbers In From Lane Kiffin's No. 1 Class
In this story:
The LSU Tigers continue ascending under head coach Lane Kiffin with the program landing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America under his guidance this offseason.
In what emerged as a pivotal stretch for Kiffin and Co., the Bayou Bengals inked over 40 newcomers to the roster headlined by the No. 1 quarterback Sam Leavitt, No. 1 offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, and No. 1 edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen.
Kiffin and Co. solidified the program's all-time great haul with Seaton becoming the cherry on top once the Colorado Buffaloes transfer made things official with the program.
Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he called his shot. The new decision-maker of the program knew the Tigers would be able to make a statement in the portal and did just that across a three-week stretch.
"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.
Now, with nine Top-100 signees and multiple game-changing players heading to Baton Rouge, the final numbers are in for the LSU Tigers. Which transfers make up the historic portal haul?
The Transfer Portal Tracker: Final Numbers In
Quarterback (3):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (4):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers
Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (2):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks
Offensive Line (9):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels
Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears
Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins
Jordan Seaton - 6'5, 330 pounds - Colorado Buffaloes
EDGE (4)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Princewill Umanmielen - 6'5, 245 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Linebacker (2):
TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Theo Grace - 6'1, 220 pounds - North Dakota State Bison
Safety (3):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes
Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
More LSU News:
Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move
Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen
One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20