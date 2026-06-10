Former LSU Coach Brian Kelly Has Landed Another College Football Job

It's been over 200 days since Brian Kelly was fired from LSU, and he is now back in the realm of college football.

His new position isn't as glorious as the head coach of a major collegiate program. In fact, he isn't even getting paid. Kelly is an unofficial consultant with Memphis, meaning he is staying in the South after his messy breakup with LSU, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Memphis, like LSU, is entering its first year with a new head coach. Charles Huff got the Memphis job after one season leading Southern Miss.

Kelly is not the only one who has been consulting with the Memphis Tigers, as former Texas coach Charlie Strong and former Florida State and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher have also appeared in Memphis.

These consultations for Huff are gaining him experience from coaches who have had some success in power conferences. Memphis has been looking to join a power conference such as the Big 12 or the ACC.

Kelly is moving back toward his goals

Brian Kelly looks on while coaching LSU against South Carolina in 2025 | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kelly has not been shy about the fact that he would like to get back into coaching after his dismissal from LSU following a 5-3 start in 2025. It starts with networking, like consulting for Huff and Memphis.

“I honestly want to go and spend a little time with guys that coached with me,” Kelly toldUSA Today Sports.

That includes reconnecting with current Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman. Kelly led Notre Dame to a national championship appearance in 2012 and two appearances in the College Football Playoff. Kelly and Notre Dame were blown out in all three games with a chance to win a championship.

Kelly, who turned 64 the day before he was fired in October, still has unfinished business as a coach. A return would give him that opportunity to reach the pinnacle.

“I’m in a very good position that I don’t have to coach again unless it’s the right coaching position, but I wanna coach,” he told USA Today Sports. “Because it’s given me this chance to know what’s my passion and I love the relationships and I love being around the players.”

Kelly is even exploring unorthodox methods to become a better coach.

“Every day, I’m trying to do my due diligence using Claude and AI, asking questions to build some of those answers that I think can be helpful for me as I get in front of an athletic director,” Kelly said in that USA Today interview.

He said AI is going to be part of the next generation of coaching to enhance abilities and game plans. Kelly is taking all measures to become a more successful coach than he was at LSU.

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