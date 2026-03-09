Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly never thought he'd see the day where he would ultimately be fired from the program, despite compiling a 34-14 record across his time in Baton Rouge.

The former shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals won 10 games in each of his first two seasons, but the steady decline began in 2024 when the Tigers went 9-4 followed by a 5-3 start in 2025 before he was let go.

In what has been a chaotic offseason following LSU's decision to part ways with Kelly, he has now broken his silence on the way his firing occurred while appearing on Dusty and Danny in the Morning last week.

Kelly simply did not believe the day would come that he would be relieved of his duties.

“Let’s put it in perspective. You know, I’ve had 33 years in this business, over 300 wins. You know, had two losing seasons in 33 years. So, you know, my entire career has been built upon, you know, having some kind of success,” Kelly said on Dusty and Danny in the Morning.

“And when you get fired, you’re told that you’re not the guy for the job. And so, you know, that’s probably the first thing you start thinking about, you know, the things that you’ve done for three decades … You look carefully about why this happened, and look, the easy answer is, I didn’t win enough games. You know, that’s the bottom line, right?

“But you know, we came there to build a program, and you know, we didn’t get a chance to finish it. So I think the overriding emotion in that respect is, you know, disappointed that we didn’t get to finish the job.

"I think that’s probably the one thing, because I’ve been in it long enough to know, as you said in your first comments, you know you’re in this long enough you’re probably going to get fired, but I never thought that would occur. So I think the emotions, more than anything else, for me, was disappointing.”

Now, as the new era of LSU Football begins under Lane Kiffin, all eyes are on the program in Baton Rouge as championship expectations skyrocket.

