Ex-LSU Football HC Brian Kelly's 'Controversial' Remarks Spark Social Media Buzz

For the first time since being dismissed as the LSU Tigers' head coach, Brian Kelly spoke out on his time in Baton Rouge and what could be next in his career.

Kelly’s wide-ranging comments during a Friday interview on SiriusXM’s “Dusty and Danny in the Morning” broke down accusations surrounding his stint with LSU, what could be next, and just how much the Tigers are spending on their 2026 roster under Lane Kiffin.

The ex-LSU decision-maker departed the Bayou State with a 34-14 record across four seasons where the program where he was ultimately unable to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff during his tenure.

But Kelly hasn't ruled out a return to coaching, he revealed on Friday:

“I don’t know that I’ve made the decision that I want to get back in, as all the things we’ve talked about, I’d want to see some changes. But I think while you wait, you need to work,” Kelly said. “And so, I need to stay in the game.

"My first order of business is this next two, three weeks, I’m gonna be visiting some places to see spring ball, get a chance to see some things relative to the football side, the operational side, some of the things we talked about today with NIL, transfer and calendar, and get a temperature in the spring for some things.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

“I want to do that in the fall, too. I want to get out and — look, I’ve got four former assistant coaches that are head football coaches in the NFL. I’ve got four Power Four assistant coaches that we’re close to. I want to get around and see their program, see how they’re doing, get a sense of where I can grow and I can be better.

"And so, that’s really my focus right now. And then if the right situation comes about and I’m ready, I’m certainly going to entertain that.”

Now, as both LSU and Kelly begin new chapters, there appears to be potential for the former Tigers shot-caller to get back on the sidelines down the road as he evaluates all options.

