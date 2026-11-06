Former LSU Coach Johnny Jones Faces an Emotional Reunion Friday Night

LSU men's basketball began the 2026 season with a 100-57 win over the LSU New Orleans Privateers. The Tigers' unconventional roster approach has drawn close attention as Will Wade assembled a roster with several international players.

Donovan Dent led LSU with 19 points and 10 assists. Now, LSU is getting ready for its second game of the season against the Texas Southern Tigers.

However, this isn't a normal non-conference game for everyone. It's a reunion for assistant coach Johnny Jones.

A Jones Texas Southern Reunion

Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Friday night, Jones will coach against the team he led for eight seasons. Jones was Texas Southern's head coach from 2018-26. He led the Tigers to three consecutive NCAA Tournament berths (2021-23).

Jones joined Wade's coaching staff in April, marking his third stint as a coach at LSU.

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“We are pleased that we are able to bring Johnny Jones back home to join our staff at his alma mater,” Wade said. “He knows how special LSU is as a school and how important the LSU brand is. His knowledge of the game and recruiting ability will be an important tool for us as we move this program forward again.”

Jones played four seasons at LSU (1980-84). He was a part of the 1981 SEC Championship and Final Four team. After his collegiate career ended, Jones joined Dale Brown's coaching staff for 13 seasons before heading to Memphis.

In 2012, Jones was named head coach of LSU men's basketball and remained in the role until 2017. Jones has played a pivotal role in LSU basketball's history, making his return to Baton Rouge exciting.

However, Jones will be coaching against a team he helped build from the ground up. He led the Tigers to 133 wins and multiple SWAC titles. In an interview with The Defender, Jones's decision to leave Texas Southern wasn't easy.

"It was a very, very tough decision because along the way, just the relationships that were built. Not only on campus with the administrators and the student-athletes, the coaches and everyone involved from the president down, but the community that I certainly came to be so close with," Jones said. "Having the chance to be there for eight years and to coach my own son (John Jones Jr.), to be part of championships, and the other coaches that were obviously involved. It was an extremely tough decision and really an emotional one for me."

Texas Southern was the only Division I Program without a head coach in June. It eventually hired Corey Lowery in August.

LSU and Texas Southern will tip off Friday at 8 p.m. ET at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

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