Will Wade Makes Monumental Hire to LSU Basketball's Staff Amid Johnny Jones Move

Johnny Jones is heading back to Baton Rouge with the former LSU Tigers player, assistant, and head coach is set to resign at Texas Southern to join Will Wade's staff for the 2026-27 season.

The coveted shot-caller has been with Texas Southern since 2018 and will now depart the Lone Star State to return on Wade's staff in what provides another strong hire as his assistant coaching pool grows.

The Louisiana native was the head coach at LSU from 2012 to 2017 where he helped elevate the program in signing Ben Simmons and other coveted prospects, but his stint was short-lived after being relieved of his duties just five years later.

Jones and his Tigers went 90-72 across his five seasons and finished at least .500 in SEC play the first four. He then went 2-16 in league play that cost him his job in 2016-17.

Wade and Co. have now inked both Jones and Rick Stansbury to deals as the LSU Tigers continue their assistant coaching pool this offseason.

“I am looking forward to having Rick Stanbury join our coaching staff at LSU,” said Coach Wade. “His time at Mississippi State and Western Kentucky speaks for itself. His solid recruiting classes and his on-floor coaching abilities will help LSU move forward quickly with our basketball program.”

Sources: Johnny Jones is finalizing an agreement to resign as Texas Southern’s head coach and join Will Wade’s staff at LSU.



Jones is an LSU alum who was the head coach of the Tigers from 2012-17. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2026

The 2004 SEC Coach of the Year the season Mississippi State won the regular season championship, Stansbury also has won five SEC Western Division titles, two SEC Tournament titles (2002, 2009) and the Conference USA regular-season crown in 2021. He took teams to 13 postseason tournaments in his 21-year head coaching career.

Wade has a chaotic offseason ahead of him with coaching staff moves and Transfer Portal buzz set to steal headlines in Baton Rouge.

“LSU represents something bigger — it’s about competing at the highest level in the best conference in the country, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in college basketball. The resources, the commitment, and the alignment at LSU makes it a place where we can build something special and sustainable," Wade said in a statement.

“I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead — about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work.”

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