Former LSU Football Wide Receiver, Coveted Prospect Dismissed From Florida State
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program wrapping up Spring Camp on Thursday.
Now, the Bayou Bengals will look to retain the current talent on roster with the NCAA Transfer Portal officially open for business.
On Saturday, LSU saw a former blue-chip wide recevier re-enter the Transfer Portal after departing Baton Rouge last offseason.
Jalen Brown, one of the top wideouts in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, transferred to Florida State during the winter window last year.
But after a short stint in Tallahassee, Brown is back in search of a new home after re-entering the portal.
Early reports indicate that Brown was dismissed from Mike Norvell's Seminoles program.
According to a report from 247Sports: "Multiple sources told Noles247 that it was related to an off-field incident. The school spokesperson did not comment on the exact nature of Brown's dismissal per program policy.
"Upon researching local police reports, it was found that a Jalen Brown matching the exact date-of-birth of the FSU football player had been arrested by the Florida State University Police Department on Saturday morning -- the same day Brown was dismissed from the team -- on Third Degree Felony Charges for Possession of Controlled Substance."
Brown has struggled during his collegiate career after seeing limited action across his two seasons with both the LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.
He has already been removed from the Florida State roster upon being dismissed from the program on Saturday morning.
For the Tigers, the current expectation is that LSU will be "quiet" during the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said on Tuesday. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
LSU secured the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window after adding 16 newcomers, including the No. 1 EDGE available in Florida State's Patrick Payton.
But will the program be actively looking to once again make a splash?
“Not all of that is in my control obviously. But I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve gotta have this. We’ve gotta have that.’ We feel good about our roster," Kelly said.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.