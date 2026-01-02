Former No. 1 Tight End in America, LSU Football Newcomer Entering Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers tight end Donovan Green intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Thursday.

Green, a former Top-10 tight end in the 2022 Recruiting Class, signed with the Texas A&M Aggies where he spent three seasons in College Station prior to making the move to LSU.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder totaled 22 catches for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns across three seasons where he then made his move to join the Bayou Bengals after suffering a knee injury.

Green appeared in 17 games with four starts for the Aggies with his production coming during his true freshman campaign in 2022. He suffered a torn ACL in 2023 that sidelined him for most of the season. He then totaled 41 snaps in 2024.

The Tigers hoped Green could return to his true freshman form after injury in 2023 and a down year in 2024, but the Tigers' tight end room of Trey'Dez Green and Bauer Sharp took a majority of the snaps this fall.

He logged two catches for 40 total yards across 13 games played with LSU in 2025.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Donovan Green (88) during warmups before the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M transfer made his way to Baton Rouge in January and will now depart one year later as he eyes a third school for his final season of eligibility.

"Grateful for this past year was a great experience for me, but I will be entering the transfer portal on 2nd. Thank you Baton Rouge. 1yr left no excuses," Green wrote via X.

Grateful for this past year @LSUfootball was a great experience for me, but I will be entering the transfer portal on 2nd. Thank you Baton Rouge. 1yr left no excuses 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — Donovan Green (@Donovangreen23) January 1, 2026

LSU has now seen a total of 20 departures to this point as roster turnover continues in the Bayou State this offseason where the Transfer Portal will open on Friday, Jan. 2.

The Departures [20]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: