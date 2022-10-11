Future of LSU Football is in Good Hands, Dominant Freshman Class

The future is bright for this LSU football program and Brian Kelly has reiterated that on numerous occasions. The Tigers have relied on their youngsters to take significant snaps this season, getting valuable experience as true freshmen, but just how good can this class end up being?

Brian Kelly didn’t have much time to assemble a 2022 recruiting class upon accepting the LSU job in November. With a few weeks until Early National Signing Day, the top prospects had already committed to their programs and were prepared to put pen to paper, but there was one gem the Tigers knew they had to secure: Harold Perkins.

Adding Perkins in February to a class that already reeled in Walker Howard, Will Campbell, Emery Jones and Mason Taylor, among others, it was seemingly the cherry on top of a 2022 cycle that LSU thought extremely high of.

Fast forward to this season and we’ve seen production from a number of the top prospects Kelly and his staff reeled in. It’s important to mention just how diligent of a job this recruiting staff has done.

With guys like Sherman Wilson and Jordan Arcement elevating this recruiting department to new heights, it’s allowed this program to secure high-profile players. Along with those two, it’s an army of elite recruiters Coach Kelly has brought in.

But of course, how good can this class be?



With 5-star quarterback Walker Howard in LSU’s back pocket, this offense has some firepower to utilize in the future. Add in Campbell and Jones up front to protect him, it puts this program in great position in the future.

Howard’s weapons? Freshman tight end Mason Taylor, who has emerged as one of Kelly’s favorite players in this 2022 class, giving the youngster tremendous praise.

"He's been outstanding. I've been blessed. I've had some great tight ends. I've got seven of them right now who are active in the NFL. Mason Taylor is as good as any freshman tight end that I've had,” Kelly said. “I'd like to say that we out recruited everybody in the country for him. We liked him. But he's been better than anything we could've hoped for. He's going to come in and play a lot of football for us."

The gifted offensive talents this team attains is significant, but on the other side of the ball is where LSU could be even better. Headlined by Perkins, who has stolen the show this season, we’ve seen the versatile linebacker be unleashed rather quickly.

Leading the Tigers in tackles in two of his first four games, while lining up in numerous positions on the field, the rise of Perkins has been serious.

A name we haven’t heard from much is defensive lineman Quency Wiggins. It’s no secret this position group is one that attains significant depth, which plays a role in why the Tigers have kept Wiggins sidelined this season, but watch out for Wiggins.

The Louisiana native came to LSU with physical traits a program can only dream of for a freshman. With natural instincts and the muscle mass to put it all together, look for Wiggins to take his game to the next level next season and make a significant impact.

With Howard, Perkins, Campbell, Jones, Wiggins, Taylor and more, the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the best in the country.

It’s rare to get production from freshmen in the SEC, but Kelly and his staff have relied on their youngsters to carry weight this season and they have done just that.