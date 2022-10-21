Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup

Brian Kelly provided his final press conference ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. LSU’s decision-maker hit on a few key subjects as we inch closer to the highly anticipated matchup against yet another Top 10 opponent.

There remains uncertainty surrounding this offensive approach, but repeated consistency in the passing game should answer those. Additionally, Kelly added an injury update on a few guys heading into Saturday.

Here are a few takeaways from Thursday’s press conference:

Armoni Goodwin Status

Goodwin will return this week after being cleared to practice from his “significant” hamstring injury. Labeled the Tigers’ starting running back this season, the sophomore standout was looking at a big season before injury sidelined him.

READ MORE: Armoni Goodwin Ahead of Schedule, Set to Play Against Ole Miss

Now looking to be back on the field this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss, look for Goodwin to gradually get back into the rotation. With a handful of guys who can carry the load, this squad is in no rush for Goodwin to hurry back and take over the heavy lifting.

Additionally, starting left guard Garrett Dellinger is on pace to return against Alabama. He’ll have an extra week to get healthy with the Tigers having a bye week next weekend.

Harold Perkins’ Role

It’s rare to see a true freshman play with such poise and tenacity while representing a major brand like LSU, but that is precisely what Harold Perkins has done through seven games for the Tigers.

In the loss to Tennessee, Perkins didn’t see the field much due to a scheme that limited his ability, but this week will be different. In order for this defense to click, it’s imperative he’s on the field most of the game.

READ MORE: Harold Perkins, BJ Ojulari Due for Big Games Against Ole Miss

Kelly confirmed Perkins will see his snap count go up this week against Ole Miss.

“We feel like we need to get him on the field in some fashion,” Kelly said “We need to be creative in finding ways to get him on the field. He’s clearly a guy that Coach House and I feel needs to be on the field.”

Preparing for a Gifted Ole Miss Offense

It’s no secret the Rebels attain one of the top offenses in the country. Led by their running back tandem of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans, their work on the ground is what makes them so potent, and Kelly detailed their “creativity” on Thursday.

“There's a lot of versatility. It’s very creative,” Kelly said. “They clearly have the ability to run the football and push the ball down the field. The quarterback is a dual-threat. He can run it. He can throw it. You can’t take away everything. You have to be sound defensively. This is going to be about how we tackle, especially on the perimeter.”

READ MORE: Three Ole Miss Players to Watch Against LSU

Last weekend against Florida, there were a few miscues on defense. Whether it be missed tackles, busted coverage or allowing over 200 rushing yards, it wasn’t the defense we’ve seen from LSU this season. Look for Matt House’s defense to come out with something to prove this weekend against Ole Miss.