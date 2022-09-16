Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Bet LSU vs Mississippi State

LSU and Mississippi State kick off conference play Saturday night in Death Valley as the two programs look to build off of their Week 2 victories. The Bulldogs put it all together in their victory over Arizona while the Tigers took care of business against the Southern Jaguars.

Both teams are quite different since the last time they took the field against one another. LSU continues to trend in the right direction in their new era of football under Brian Kelly while Mississippi State is beginning to get more consistent under Mike Leach.

READ MORE: How to Watch/Listen - LSU vs Mississippi State

According to SI Sportsbook, the Tigers head into this contest as three-point underdogs against the Bulldogs.

The number has stayed around 2.5 points over the course of this week with many believing Mississippi State has the edge given their impressive back-to-back wins to start the season. But the Bayou Bengals at home are a force to be reckoned with.

The over/under in this one is set at 53 points as of Friday afternoon. Any team coached under Mike Leach is known for their ability to put points on the board quickly. For the Tigers, we saw them struggle to put points on the board against a Florida State squad, but put up 37 first quarter against Southern a week ago.

READ MORE: Keys to Victory - LSU vs Mississippi State

As for the money line picks in this one, the Tigers sit at +115 while the Bulldogs have been trending around the -150 mark all week.

In this one, the best value appears to be LSU money line at +115. For the Tigers to get plus value at home is something to monitor heading into this one. Though the over/under is intriguing, it’s hard to know what you’re going to get from the Tigers this week.

READ MORE: Three LSU Players to Watch Against Mississippi State

Predictions: LSU 31, Mississippi State 27

Yes, this hits the over, but it’ll be too close to call come Saturday night in Death Valley, which is why LSU money line appears to be the best bet of the night. The Tigers have won all but three of the last 10 matchups against the Bulldogs, but this is a new era of LSU football as they continue to get a better feel for their roster.

Look for LSU to come out with something to prove in a statement game for Kelly and his fresh-faced squad. Yes, this team looked dominant in their victory over an inferior opponent in Southern, but Saturday night’s matchup could certainly give a better look on how this team will do the rest of the season.