LSU Tigers 2021 Quarterback Commit Garrett Nussmeier SI All-American Player Profile

The first quarterback prospect to commit to the new look Tigers offense is Marcus, Texas native Garrett Nussmeier. One of the top pro style quarterbacks in the entire 2021 class, the commitment of Nussmeier marked what the program hopes can be sustainable change in the recruitment of quarterbacks.

Since announcing his commitment in May, Nussmeier has been one of the pillars of the class and has taken it upon himself to try and lure as many big time targets as he can.

"Being a quarterback, you're almost like a step down to the coaching staff recruiting wise. They kind of tell you who we're looking at, who to go after so that's a lot of fun,” Nussmeier told LSUCountry a few weeks back. “Trying to help guys come play with us and we have a really good core of commits right now who do a great job of reaching out to guys. It's paying off and I think we're gonna come out with a really, really big class."

One such case was offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger, who committed to LSU on June 24. Nussmeier had been in Dellinger's ear for weeks about joining the LSU program.

That meant a lot to Dellinger at the time and Nussmeier is excited to have an elite player added to the mix. With Dellinger now in place, the goal is to still try and bring a few more offensive linemen as well as another receiver to an already stacked class.

"It was really cool getting to know Garrett and kind of give him a pitch as to why you should choose us," Nussemeier said. "I'm really excited. He's a really, really good kid, a really, really good football player. I feel a lot more comfortable knowing that I'll have him protecting me for four years."

Already proving to be a leader in the class, here's Nussmeier's SI All-American player profile and scouting report.

Frame: Relatively tall with lean muscle build. Long arms with room to add weight in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Rock solid athlete with considerable mobility both in the pocket and out. Uses full body mass to generate deep power with efficiency. Can quick set with accuracy and flashes extreme comfort while throgin on the run, especially towards his right side. Can keep a defense honest with good instincts as a runner.

Instincts: Willing to take risk with high trust rate among teammates. Enough raw arm strength and grit to push ball 60 yards through the air in an actual game from his own end zone. There’s a lack of panic in his game that players rally around, almost built for big moments. It helps when you can shorten an already quick release and manipulate the arm angle while on the move like he can. Willing to take the big hit to push the ball down the field.

Polish: As mechanically sound as a prep passer can be when it comes to throwing the football. Strong footwork and a swift release makes for a true point guard on the football field. He can manipulate the speed and release point as needed. Stands tall in the pocket, occasionally extending the time needed to escape.

Bottom Line: Nussmeier is a mature passing prospect with the mentality one would expect from an NFL and college coach’s son, but he counters it with a gunslinger’s DNA when the lights are bright. The combo makes for an ultra productive talent in the state of Texas who can challenge defenses to all three levels and from well beyond the pocket. As his physical maturity matches where he is between the ears, a starting Power Five caliber leader should emerge.