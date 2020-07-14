SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Garrett Dellinger Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Garrett Dellinger 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds 
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Clarkson (Mich.)
Schools of Interest: Penn State, Michigan, Alabama, LSU and Notre Dame, among others.
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Big and thick shoulders with very good width on a 6-foot-6 frame. Solid body definition with excellent potential to increase mass and bulk. 

Athleticism: Plays with solid knee bend and ankle flexion; comes out of stance well with fair snap quickness. Good footwork in bucket-stepping to execute inside and outside zone blocking concepts. Flashes adjust ability in short space when asked to pull inside, as well as when adjusting track on second level in space. Solid balance in pass set with body quickness to mirror and hustle.

Instincts: Possesses very good awareness on first and second levels in running game. Good punch and accurate with hand placement at the point of attack; will work to reset his mitts to counter on reach blocks. Works well on scoops and combos and can also not lose his man in traffic on pulls. Uses a 45-degree set in pass-protection with decent feel and anticipation for inside counters.

Polish: Technique and skills shine in zone-blocking concepts with footwork and punch accuracy. Will need to continue to add bulk and strength to increase point-of-attack power at the college level. Also will need to acquire more reps against better pass-rushing competition, improve his pass-protection punch timing and eliminate his current tendency to cross his feet when attempting to off-set rushers around the arc.

Bottom Line: Dellinger currently plays left tackle and has the frame to stay on the edges in college. He will need to gain some college seasoning in pass protection, yet his awareness, footwork and hand placement in the running game are good traits for an offensive line coach to work with. He projects as a swing tackle in an offense that features inside and outside zone-blocking concepts in its rushing attack.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American