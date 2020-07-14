SI All-American Candidate Garrett Dellinger Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Garrett Dellinger

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Clarkson (Mich.)

Schools of Interest: Penn State, Michigan, Alabama, LSU and Notre Dame, among others.

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Big and thick shoulders with very good width on a 6-foot-6 frame. Solid body definition with excellent potential to increase mass and bulk.

Athleticism: Plays with solid knee bend and ankle flexion; comes out of stance well with fair snap quickness. Good footwork in bucket-stepping to execute inside and outside zone blocking concepts. Flashes adjust ability in short space when asked to pull inside, as well as when adjusting track on second level in space. Solid balance in pass set with body quickness to mirror and hustle.

Instincts: Possesses very good awareness on first and second levels in running game. Good punch and accurate with hand placement at the point of attack; will work to reset his mitts to counter on reach blocks. Works well on scoops and combos and can also not lose his man in traffic on pulls. Uses a 45-degree set in pass-protection with decent feel and anticipation for inside counters.

Polish: Technique and skills shine in zone-blocking concepts with footwork and punch accuracy. Will need to continue to add bulk and strength to increase point-of-attack power at the college level. Also will need to acquire more reps against better pass-rushing competition, improve his pass-protection punch timing and eliminate his current tendency to cross his feet when attempting to off-set rushers around the arc.

Bottom Line: Dellinger currently plays left tackle and has the frame to stay on the edges in college. He will need to gain some college seasoning in pass protection, yet his awareness, footwork and hand placement in the running game are good traits for an offensive line coach to work with. He projects as a swing tackle in an offense that features inside and outside zone-blocking concepts in its rushing attack.