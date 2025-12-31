Harlem Berry's Return Strikes Major Win For Lane Kiffin Prior To Transfer Window

LSU running back Harlem Berry is set to return to Baton Rouge for the 2026 season amid buzz that the Louisiana native could test the Transfer Portal market, according to 104.5 Baton Rouge.

Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class where he will remain in the Bayou State moving forward.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder logged 491 yards rushing on 104 carries with two score where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season as the starting back.

But once the regular season wrapped up, there were concerns that the Bayou State star could follow LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson to Ole Miss after accepting a gig to join Pete Golding's staff in December.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.

"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

News: #LSU RB Harlem Berry will return to Baton Rouge for the 2026 season, @MattMoscona reports.



Berry is in line to ink a new contract with the Tigers and will be back as critical component in Lane Kiffin’s offense.



The No. 1 RB in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle returns. Big win. pic.twitter.com/BjSLksBQ41 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 31, 2025

Now, despite the Transfer Portal buzz, Berry has made up his mind and will return to LSU for his sophomore campaign with a deal set to be signed on Wednesday.

"Running back Harlem Berry has agreed to return to LSU for his sophomore season, LouisianaSports.net has learned," the report states. "Terms of his contract were not immediately disclosed, but he is expected to sign the agreement Wednesday.

"There was speculation that Berry could test the transfer portal with running backs coach Frank Wilson heading to Ole Miss and rumors of Rebels running back Kewan Lacy possibly joining Kiffin at LSU."

What is Lane Kiffin and Co. getting ahead of what is expected to be a breakout sophomore campaign? A truly dynamic running back that can unlock multiple levels to the offense.

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

“The most electric running back in the 2025 cycle, with the ability to be a game-changer in the passing game,” On3 Sports said in a scouting report. “Possesses elite burst and effortless movement skills.

"Measured in at 5-foot-10, 182 pounds at the On3 Elite Series prior to his senior season. Transfers his outstanding top-end speed onto the field in a functional way. A threat to take it to the house on any touch. A light, springy mover who shifts gears and changes directions at full speed.

“Displays outstanding vision. Reads blocks and bursts through the line to the second level. The game moves slow for him at the prep level. Runs through contact and shows balance that belies his size. Showcased advanced pass-catching skills during the summer prior to his senior season.

"Has the skill level to legitimately line up at receiver. A massive mismatch out of the backfield when covered by linebackers.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: