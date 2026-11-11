Here's Where LSU Would Land in a 24-Team College Football Playoff If It Happened Today

As the postseason arrives, the College Football Playoff committee is making weekly rankings to decide the top-ranked teams in the league's postseason fate.

This year, 12 teams will play through December for the National Championship trophy. Next season, the room for champions will double in size, as the CFP bracket is set to expand to 24 teams.

This not only creates new standards for talented programs, but will also give three-loss teams a chance, where LSU is currently sitting after its loss to Alabama.

If the bracket were expanded to 24 teams this year, here's where LSU would sit based on the Week 2 rankings.

The New Bracket

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of Week 2, the LSU Tigers were slotted at the No. 21 spot in the CFP rankings. Prior to the unfortunate defeat against Alabama, Lane Kiffin and his team were right on the edge of the 12-team cut-off, sitting at No. 14 last week.

With the committee selecting seven teams, after the Power 5 conference championship winners, LSU still could have a shot at the No. 14 spot. In fact, the Tigers still have a shot at a postseason run given the No. 21 spot.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

But winning out, beating Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas to end the season will guarantee that spot. There's rarely a three-loss team in the playoffs. There's never a four-loss team.

If Kiffin, who's hopeful to make his first playoff appearance as a head coach, were to be in this exact position next year, the team wouldn't have much to worry about in terms of making the bracket.

Based on Tuesday's rankings, LSU would have comfortably made the bracket as the No. 21 seed, facing Joey McGuire and his Texas Tech Raiders at the No. 12 spot.

Here's how the CFP's proposed 24-team expanded playoff bracket would look if using the selection committee's rankings today. pic.twitter.com/1pqQGLjE08 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 11, 2026

In a 24-team bracket, the top eight seeds receive byes, with seeds 9 through 24 playing each other to determine the next eight winners. These rankings will all come from the CFP committee, as the league will no longer hold conference championship games.

While the beloved SEC Championship will no longer play in the first weekend of December, next year's playoff bracket still promises new opportunities, including LSU's shot at the postseason.

As the next few weeks could make or break a Tigers' playoff run, the competition window will not be as narrow next year, bringing a new system to college football's postseason.

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