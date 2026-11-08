Lane Kiffin’s First Season at LSU Has Reached Its Ceiling

LSU’s loss to Alabama feels like more than just another setback in Lane Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge. It feels like a reality check.

The Tigers entered the matchup with a 6-2 record and a No. 14 ranking in the College Football Playoff committee’s first rankings. They had an opportunity to make a statement against one of the SEC’s biggest programs and strengthen their case for a playoff spot. Instead, LSU walked away with a 31-13 loss.

And while the season is not technically over, the path ahead has become much harder to see. For a team that entered the year with expectations of competing for an SEC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff, Saturday’s result raises a difficult question: Has LSU already reached its ceiling under Kiffin this season?

The biggest issue for LSU is what comes next. The Tigers still have three regular-season games remaining, but two are against ranked SEC opponents: Texas visits Tiger Stadium on Nov. 14, and LSU travels to face Tennessee on Nov. 21. The regular-season finale is against Arkansas on Nov. 28. That is not an easy stretch for a team coming off a 31-13 loss.

LSU’s College Football Playoff Hopes Took a Major Hit

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Red Morgan (6) attempts to tackle LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a difference between losing a game and losing the kind of game that changes the direction of your season. Saturday’s loss to Alabama falls into the second category.

LSU was ranked No. 14 in the committee’s initial College Football Playoff rankings, released earlier this week. Alabama was No. 5, while Texas was No. 7 and Tennessee was No. 13. Those rankings already showed just how difficult the road would be for the Tigers, even before Saturday’s result.

Now, LSU sits at 6-3 overall with three games left. The Tigers have to find a way to finish strong, but the margin for error is essentially gone. A team sitting at 6-3 with three games remaining would need to win out just to reach 9-3. That is not the kind of record that typically puts a team in a comfortable position for an at-large playoff spot, especially when the SEC has so many teams competing for those opportunities.

The conference had 10 teams ranked in the initial CFP top 25, the most of any conference. LSU is not just competing against teams from across the country. It is competing against a crowded group of SEC programs, several of which entered the weekend with better records and higher rankings.

The Schedule Does LSU No Favors

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; A LSU Tigers helmet sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers do not have much time to regroup.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas comes to Baton Rouge next Saturday, Nov. 14. LSU then travels to Knoxville to take on Tennessee before closing the regular season on the road against Arkansas. Texas and Tennessee were both ranked ahead of LSU in the committee’s first rankings, making the final stretch especially challenging.

Winning those games would certainly help LSU finish the season on a better note. But even a three-game winning streak may not be enough to erase the damage already done.

The Tigers needed to take advantage of their opportunity against Alabama. Instead, they lost by 18 points at home. That result does not just hurt LSU in the standings. It also gives the committee another reason to question whether this team belongs among the nation's best.

Has Lane Kiffin Reached His Ceiling in Year One?

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is not to say Lane Kiffin cannot build LSU into a College Football Playoff contender. It is far too early to make that kind of judgment about his tenure in Baton Rouge.

But the expectations surrounding this season were much higher than simply getting to bowl eligibility. LSU brought in Kiffin to compete at the highest level of college football, and the Tigers had an opportunity to prove they were capable of doing that against Alabama.

They did not.

The loss also puts the focus back on the games LSU dropped earlier in the season. The Tigers already had losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky before Saturday, leaving them with very little room for another setback. The Alabama game was a chance to make up ground. Instead, it exposed just how far LSU still has to go.

There is still football left to play, and the Tigers can absolutely make the final few weeks of the season meaningful. Beating Texas and Tennessee would change the conversation, even if the playoff path remains difficult.

However, LSU's College Football Playoff hopes are now hanging by a thread. The Tigers need help from other teams, a strong finish, and a much better performance than what fans saw against Alabama.

For now, the reality is difficult to ignore. LSU entered Saturday with a chance to prove it belonged in the playoff conversation. It leaves the weekend with a losing record in SEC play and a long road back.

Lane Kiffin’s first season at LSU may not be over, but the ceiling for this team has become a whole lot clearer.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.