How Big Of A Season Could LSU Tigers WR Jackson Harris Actually Have?

The long summer months are here, but for the LSU Tigers coaching staff, it is the time to recruit for the future. Shaping up the 2027 class is underway, but in just a few months, there will be a tiger clash when LSU takes on Clemson.

There's going to be a lot of new faces on the sidelines for the Bayou Bengals when that game finally arrives. The biggest difference being that the team is now led by head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin has brought his offensive firepower to Baton Rouge, and the expectations couldn't be higher for the 2026 season. But who is going to stand out for this offense?

Coach Kiffin and his staff brought in a talented transfer portal class for this upcoming season. One of the names everyone is excited to see take the field is wide receiver Jackson Harris. Can Harris be a star in Kiffin's offense?

Let's take a closer look.

Breakout Season

Nov 8, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) pulls in a touchdown catch over San Diego State Aztecs defensive back Bryce Phillips (0) in the first quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Harris spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. However, it wasn't until last season that Harris showed off in a big way.

The new Tigers wide receiver finished last season with 49 receptions, 963 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. Those are jaw-dropping numbers, but it's Harris' 19.7 yards per reception that has Kiffin and his offense excited about this season. The redshirt junior has a real chance to put his name on the marquee now that he is playing in the SEC.

Surrounding By Talent

Nov 29, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) hugs the goal post in celebration after scoring a seventy-eight yard touchdown on a pass thrown by quarterback Micah Alejado (not pictured) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Harris has been the real winner in all this. Getting to spend three years in Hawaii, then move to Louisiana to potentially make the College Football Playoff sounds like a dream college football career. This isn't a slight to the Rainbow Warriors, but Harris has not been around this much talent in a season like he will be at LSU.

Of course, the talent difference may stunt the statistical growth for the new Tigers star. But also, being surrounded by players like wide receiver Jayce Brown, tight end Trey'Dez Green, and the number one quarterback from the portal, Sam Leavitt, there's an argument to be made that Harris could be the most underrated player on the offense leading into the season.

If fans are going to be excited about one new face on the sidelines this season, Harris could really be the dynamic playmaker folks fall in love with.

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