LSU Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Fall Camp

The start of the Lane Kiffin era inches closer and closer for the LSU Tigers with SEC Media Days now in the book and the final preparation before the season being right around the corner, with fall camp starting soon for many programs across the country.

Kiffin and his coaching staff will look to finalize the depth chart and rotations before the start of the 2026 season, and the players will have one more opportunity to stake a claim and find an important spot on the roster.

Position battles will undoubtedly ramp up now during fall camp at positions that will be key to the success of the Tigers in 2026. And those battles will be big from start to finish of fall camp and should be watched with a keen eye throughout camp.

Who Will be the First-Team Running Back?

Louisiana State Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have plenty of talent in the running back room that will be primed for success in Kiffin's offensive system, which has constructed some of the top running games in the SEC during his time at Ole Miss.

And the big questions for fall camp will be which running back between sophomore Harlem Berry and junior Caden Durham will have the opportunity to be LSU's starter alongside quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Berry came on strong down the stretch of the 2025 season as the running back started the final six games of the year. As a true freshman, Berry rushed for 491 yards and two touchdowns on 104 carries as he averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

And Durham has been a reliable face of the LSU backfield over his first two seasons in Baton Rouge. The running back heads into his third season in the program with 1,258 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The tandem of Berry and Durham undoubtedly will be one of the top running back duos not just in the SEC but in the country. Both running backs should excel in Kiffin's system with their ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

The running backs will undoubtedly split the carries throughout the season; however, LSU will have to find a go-to bell cow running back, and the battle between Berry and Durham could come down to the final week of camp.

What does the Wide Receiver Room Look Like?

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' wide receiver room is completely revamped as LSU heads into the 2026 season. Kiffin went to work in the transfer portal to build a room, adding nine wide receivers out of the portal. And with the passing game being the heartbeat of the LSU offense, the wide receiver room will have to be figured out by the end of camp.

LSU has plenty of high-end talent now in the wide receiver room in Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, and Winston Watkins Jr. to be the front line of the receiver rotation. And players like Eugene Wilson III, Tre' Brown III, and Malik Elzy should all have the opportunity to find a role in the Tigers' offense.

Fall camp will be big for Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. to finalize the wide receiver depth chart and for the wide receivers to acclimate themselves to the system ahead of the season.

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