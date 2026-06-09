How New 5-Star Commit Fits Schematically With LSU Tigers

LSU is slowly building a class of 2027 recruiting cycle that will continue to prove the new era of LSU football. As the roster grows, the talented class could mirror what head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff did this offseason, in forming the No. 1-ranked recruiting class of 2026.

The six commits join LSU as some of the most sought-after recruits in the nation for their class. The most recent defensive commitment comes from the No. 8 player in the country and the No. 2-ranked edge player, KJ Green.

Green's five stars and top rankings make him a key addition to any program's defense. But for LSU's Blake Baker's defense, the Georgia native fits the part like a glove.

The Spiderman Special

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

At 6'4 and 215 pounds, KJ "Spiderman" Green is known for his ability to move around any offense and straight to the leader, putting the quarterback in a web that traps him - hence the Spiderman nickname. Just what LSU needs.

Baker's defense, highlighted by 6'4 cornerback DJ Pickett, 6'3 safety Deshawn Spears, 6'3 linebacker Whit Weeks and 6'4 defensive end Lamar Brown, can pose a threat to any offense in front of them just for their size and ability to respond as a defensive unit. Green fits in at 6'4, but doesn't wait to respond. He quickly moves around the offense to trap the quarterback in his web, shifting Baker's defense into one that doesn't just respond but reacts. Immediately.

Green might not be the aggressive defensive model that Baker's roster follows at first glance, but that all changes once the whistle is blown, as Green carries an explosive motor that allows him to blow up a guard and set him up to easily chase down the quarterback, quickly ruining the offense's play.

How Green Fits The Part

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Patrick Payton (6) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Daniel Hill (4) during the fourth quarter of the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Green's defensive skills won't just contribute to LSU's defense, but enable it to be a force not to be reckoned with. When it matters most.

Green's talent helps out in the routine plays that SEC rivals run the most. Run-zone schemes and run-pass options. For a quick thinker and a faster go-getter, those plays won't stand a chance against the edge.

As an elite edge setter, Green can shut down any possibility for a running back to successfully execute an outside run-zone scheme with a 6'4 spiderman in the way of their outside route. He's also not a gambler kind of edge setter, shutting down the run-pass option by hunting down the quarterback quickly, eyeing him and any possible contact between his running back. He doesn't take the time to guess; he takes the time to react.

With his agility and quick-decision making, backed by the powerful force on the defensive line and pro-level cornerbacks, Green fits the defense, adding one more layer to the concrete wall that LSU's defense is slowly becoming.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.