SEC Media’s LSU Prediction Sets a Surprisingly Low Bar for Lane Kiffin

To no surprise, the LSU Tigers were one of the most talked-about teams during SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida.

Since head coach Lane Kiffin's arrival, the Tigers have become public enemy number one to a lot of fan bases, and some would say to a few people in the media.

Some unrealistic expectations have been put on Kiffin's program for the upcoming season. However, the recent SEC Preseason Poll doesn't align with some of the comments made about this team.

Flying Under The Radar

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The media's preseason poll has Kiffin's Tigers coming into the 2026 season as the fifth-best team in the conference.

The Texas A&M Aggies rank fourth, the Ole Miss Rebels are third, the Texas Longhorns come in at number two, and the Georgia Bulldogs grab the preseason crown.

NEW: 2026 College Football SEC Preseason Media Poll👀



Do you agree?🤔https://t.co/myqeeUhKBt pic.twitter.com/df2vYYu0P1 — On3 (@On3) July 24, 2026

The latest SEC rankings are a great reminder that comments online or by analysts don't really tell the whole story.

Those saying the Tigers should be national championship contenders may be a little surprised to see the team isn't even a top three team in the preseason rankings in their own conference.

While the Tigers may be flying into the season under the radar, it's fair to say that Coach Kiffin isn't going to be selling that to his team.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anything, the most impressive thing from the preseason rankings is that the Rebels and Tigers are both in the top five.

For the most part, the Rebels' roster was built by Coach Kiffin. Having built two teams that are being considered top teams in the SEC is pretty impressive.

However, the Tigers being below the Rebels in these rankings is absolutely going to start wars between the fan bases online. The only thing that would've made it worse would have been ranking one team just above the other.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason rankings are about as useful as predicting each game in a team's season. They're not going to matter when the teams finally take the field.

If anything, this ranking is going to be forgotten by the time fall camp ends. What won't be forgotten is the expectations on Kiffin's shoulders during his first season.

No matter the expectations, Kiffin is going to have the same mission every season he is leading the Tigers' sidelines. This team should be in the national picture every season, and everyone will get their first glimpse of that in less than two months.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.