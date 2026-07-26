LSU's Defense Has the Exact Type of Spine a First-Year Coach Needs

All offseason, the talk of college football has been about the LSU Tigers and new head coach Lane Kiffin, primarily the messy breakup with the Ole Miss Rebels that left him departing early in the season to lead his new team.

Everyone knows that with Kiffin at the helm in Baton Rouge, he will bring back one of the best offensive groups in the country, primarily with the talent on that side of the ball, and being able to hand-pick his new quarterback in Sam Leavitt.

While the offense has been the focus, the defense for the Tigers has historically been their strong suit, and that won't change anytime soon. In fact, for the upcoming season, it will be the balancing act that allows Kiffin to find the success he aims for on the field.

All Part of a Balancing Act

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Kiffin, it is well known that he is one of the most dynamic offensive playcallers in the sport, and is able to get the most out of any group he is working with due to his ability to scheme open his players. While still the head coach of the team, his primary focus remains on the offense, where he finds himself most effective.

The Tigers, which, have been known for having one of the best defenses year in and year out, look no different in 2026, featuring an elite linebacker core and a secondary that appears ready to show why the program is known as a factory for producing NFL-level talent.

That group, headlined by linebackers white WEeks and TJ Dottery, is fully bought in for 2026, and believes the rest of the group is fully bought in as well, ready to find a spot in the College Football Playoffs for the upcoming season.

"The entire defense as a whole... you can tell they're self-driven to have something to prove," linebacker TJ Dottery said at SEC Media Days.

That mentality is exactly what any first-year coach needs, especially in the SEC, where the talent is higher than any other league, making each week feel like a gauntlet. With what could be one of the best offenses in the country, and a defense that is ready to show the program is back to being at the peak of the sport, Kiffin will have his complement for his side of the ball.

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