How Close Is LSU to Competing for a Conference Championship?

The LSU Tigers enter the season with one of the most polarizing expectations for a program. The program is expected to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoffs, despite multiple new faces throughout the roster and the coaching staff.

Those faces include new head coach Lane Kiffin, who inherits a roster that will have over 50 new faces for the upcoming season, yet expectations as if it were year four of his tenure with the Tigers, rather than year one.

As one of the top offensive minds in the sport and a new quarterback he chose, the Tigers might not be ready to match the full expectations yet, but a conference championship appearance is on the table at least in 2026, and should be the target for the year.

The Roster Has the Talent

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) is tackled in the end zone for a touchdown by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Jaylen Lewis (7) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster turnover is part of the sport now in college football, and the transfer portal has given teams the ability to add or lose any number of faces from the previous season. Kiffin is no stranger to it, and seemingly prefers to construct his rosters this way, bringing in fresh talent that gives his team the edge.

That will be exactly the story in Baton Rouge, as the program will have one of the highest-talent floors in the sport for the 2026 season, home to the fifth-most-talented roster in the country. There will be eight five-stars, 48 four-stars, and 26 three-stars on the roster, giving the Tigers a total of 56 blue-chip players, good for 67.5 percent of their roster, according to recruiting context.

The talent, and perhaps more importantly the depth, will be widely available for the year.

Schedule is Set for Success

LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no denying that the Tigers have a tough schedule for the upcoming season, as most SEC programs will face a gauntlet week after week once conference play begins. Fortunately for Kiffin, he is used to these teams, and with the way the schedule is set up, taking care of business each week, which is expected, will put them in the driver's seat for an appearance in Atlanta.

They have six games next season against teams in the top 20 of FPI, but one of those is against the Clemson Tigers, which will have no effect on an SEC Championship appearance. Three of the rest are home games, against three of the highest-rated teams: the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Those three schools, plus the Tigers, are the favorites to land in the conference championship. Taking care of those three would give them a tie-breaker and put them in the driver's seat for a spot in Atlanta, putting a successful mark on year one under Kiffin.

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