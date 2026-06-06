How LSU Tigers Can Reach Their Full Potential in 2026

The LSU Tigers football program has found its swagger once again. A fan base that felt something was missing during the Brian Kelly era had an athletic department listen to them, as the program is now being led by one of the greatest offensive minds in college football, Lane Kiffin.

Expectations are simple in Baton Rouge: Win. Kiffin had no problem doing that in his tenure with the Ole Miss Rebels, but now, it feels like the lights are a little brighter after how everything went down that brought the new Tigers head coach to his new home.

So, what is the winning recipe for Kiffin in year one? It may be a lot simpler than people realize. Here's how the Tigers can reach their full potential in 2026.

System In Place

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiffin has had success with every type of quarterback during his time as a coach at the college level. However, there was something special about how he used Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Chambliss is a talent that has the ability to use both a powerful arm and his legs. The Rebels' quarterback's performance last season could be the exact reason Kiffin had to have Sam Leavitt this offseason.

Leavitt was the number one quarterback in the transfer portal. Shortly after Kiffina arrived in Baton Rouge, the new Tigers head coach wasted little time in bringing in the former Arizona State quarterback.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before a foot injury sidelined Leavitt last season, the new Tigers quarterback was showing exactly why many teams wanted his talent on their sidelines.

In seven games last season, Leavitt threw for 1,628 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. In his redshirt freshman season one year earlier, Leavitt looked every bit like the talent Kiffin expects him to be. As a redshirt freshman, Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdown passes, and just six interceptions. Those numbers rival the stats of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning from last season.

If anyone is going to help a quarterback reach the next level in their journey, it's Kiffin. Time and time again, his offense has produced talent that has put up historic numbers. The 2026 Tigers reach their full potential this season on the back of their junior quarterback. Is it a lot of pressure? Yes. But something tells me Leavitt is welcoming that pressure with open arms.

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