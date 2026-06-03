What is Actually Different This Season About the LSU Tigers?

It was clear before the 2025 season even ended that the LSU Tigers needed to make a change at the head coaching position. Soon after former head coach Brian Kelly became the head man in Baton Rouge, it was clear to many he wasn't the long-term answer.

After starting the season 5-3, Kelly was relieved of his duties, and the athletic department knew it needed to bring in a big fish. Turns out that tuna would be former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin has been on fire since his arrival to his new home. However, what is the biggest difference between the start of the Kiffin era and the shell of a program the Tigers were a season ago? Spoiler alert: it has nothing to do with the expected high-powered offense taking the field this fall.

Back To The Roots

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The reason Kelly was such a bad hire was because the culture fit was not there. No matter how hard he tried to nail his fake Cajun accent, Kelly was not going to work with the Tigers.

Kiffin is one of the most socially active coaches in college football. Nobody understands this fan base more than a coach who has his finger on the pulse like Kiffin. That's why the decision to bring back former Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron was a no-brainer.

Ed Orgeron is back at LSU, and relentlessly recruiting 5-star talent for Lane Kiffin. Coach O delivered impassioned speeches and coached up 5-star recruits in Baton Rouge this past weekend.



Defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, wide receivers Easton Royal and Xavier Sabb, cornerback… pic.twitter.com/g1KqCNP4AS — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 1, 2026

Orgeron is the last coach to bring a national championship back to Baton Rouge. Unfortunately, that success wouldn't be sustained. Plenty of rumors could lead you to part of the reason Orgeron was let go. However, no one understands LSU football quite like the national championship winning coach.

Besides how passionate he is about the program, Orgeron is also a strong recruiter. Add that combination together, and Kiffin may have found the heart and soul of his coaching staff by going back to the program's roots.

A culture reset was needed, and it's clear that the change made is being accepted by the entire fan base. One could argue that if Kiffin stays at Ole Miss until the end of their run last year, he could be showing off a new ring while speaking with recruits about their future.

Now, Kiffin has every reason to succeed, plus everyone rooting for him to do that. That's a massive change from just a season ago when this fan base was more than ready for Kelly to pack his bags. Often overlooked, culture may be the most important topic for any football program.

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