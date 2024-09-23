How to Watch: Heisman-Winning LSU Quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels on Monday Night Football
Former LSU Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels will square off in a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. CT.
It'll be the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Washington Commanders with two of the top signal-callers in LSU history set to take the field in the "Heisman Bowl".
Burrow's 2019 season with the Bayou Bengals marked one of the most productive season's in college football season after leading LSU to a National Championship victory over Clemson.
Burrow set FBS records for passing touchdowns (60), total touchdowns (65) and passer rating (202). His 5,671 yards through the air that year are tied for fourth all-time in FBS history, and his 76.3% completion percentage led the NCAA that season.
For Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner did it all for the Tigers a season ago.
Daniels tallied 4,946 total yards, leading the NCAA, and his 208 passer rating set a new FBS record - surpassing Burrow's from four years earlier in the process.
He also logged 50 total touchdowns on the year and became the first player in FBS history to pass for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in a college career.
Now, the top two quarterbacks in LSU history will square off on Monday Night Football in a battle that will have all of Louisiana anticipating the result.
Here are the quick facts, according to the Washington Commanders and also how to watch, stream or listen to the highly anticipated matchup:
QUICK FACTS
- The Commanders will head to Cincinnati in Week 3 to face off against the Bengals. This will be the second time that Washington and Cincinnati will play in Week 3.
- The Commanders have a 5-5-1 all-time record against the Bengals and are 1-3-1 on the road.
- Washington will play at Cincinnati for the first time since 2016 when the Bengals and Commanders tied 27-27.
- This is the first time that the Commanders and the Bengals will face off on Monday Night Football.
- Washington has a 7-23 all-time record on Monday Night Football. The last time that the Commanders played on Monday Night Football, they defeated the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 32-21 in 2022.
- The Commanders are looking to extend a two-game winning streak on Monday Night Football.
How to Watch:
The game will air nationally on ABC.
Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
Analyst: Troy Aikman
Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters
Rules Analyst: Russell Yurk
Streaming:
In-Market: ESPN+ (any device), NFL+ (mobile only).
Out-of-Market: ESPN+
International: Subscribe to Game Pass International. NFL Game Pass International offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China. NFL Game Pass International also provides users access to a variety of NFL content including NFL RedZone, NFL Network 24/7, and more.
How to Listen:
Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates.
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Commanders game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on mobile. Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).
