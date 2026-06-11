A List of Every Player Heading to LSU For Official Visits This Weekend

Another weekend in summer calls for another round of official visits for the Tigers. But with multiple talented stars heading to the Bayou State, this weekend could be LSU's biggest weekend yet.

Lane Kiffin and his team have already begun to form the class of 2027 roster, with eight commits joining the Tigers, hoping for more to come out of this weekend's list of official visits.

Brandon Sherrard, CB

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) tackles Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The No. 18 cornerback, Brandon Sherrard, will travel from Pearland, TX, to LSU this weekend for his first official visit in his recruiting cycle. He adds LSU's offer to a long list of top-tier programs, including Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon and Texas, where he will visit next weekend for his second official visit.

The 6'1 cornerback could add to LSU's eight impressive cornerbacks currently on the roster. Sherrard stands as the No. 22 player in Texas for the class of 2027 as a highly sought-after recruit.

Joshua Sam-Epelle, OT

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga (65) lines up during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Joshua Sam-Epelle adds LSU to his busy official visit schedule as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the nation. He has made stops at Georgia Tech, UCLA and Georgia so far, and plans to visit Knoxville next weekend for an official visit at Tennessee.

As a Georgia native, ranked No. 13 in his home state, LSU could be at a disadvantage with the Georgia program on Sam-Epelle's radar. He plans to make his anticipated decision on July 1, after completing all of his visits.

Kal-El Johnson, OT

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) lines up against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman Jayden Madkins (90) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Another offensive tackle, Kal-El Johnson, out of Cincinnati, Ohio, will visit LSU this weekend. Johnson is the No. 25-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 10-ranked athlete in Ohio. He is a highly coveted recruit in the class of 2027, with offers from Indiana, Ohio State, Texas, Auburn and many more.

LSU is his sixth and final scheduled official visit for the summer after switching around his original itinerary to be in Baton Rouge, interested in LSU's NFL pedigree.

Davion Jones, S

Tigers Safety Dashawn Spears 10 sacks Quarterback Taylen Green 10, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star Davion Jones will also be visiting the Tigers this weekend as a top-ranked safety out of North Carolina. He also has a busy official visit schedule, having already visited Indiana, Georgia, and Auburn, with plans to visit South Carolina next weekend.

He sits at the No. 9-ranked safety in the nation and the No. 6-ranked player in his home state of North Carolina. Jones could be a key defensive addition to the Tigers' already established safety room.

Jason Johnson, DL

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive lineman Bernard Gooden (88) reacts to a play against the Florida Gators during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Defensive lineman Jason Johnson, out of Humble, TX, will cross state lines for his official visit to LSU this weekend. He's a three-star recruit who's ranked as the No. 52 defensive lineman. At 6'4 280-pounds, Johnson adds to the defense as a physical defensive lineman.

He's already made official visits to Houston, Berkley and Vanderbilt, with plans to visit Texas, another in-state university, next weekend.

This story will be updated as more visitors are confirmed.

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