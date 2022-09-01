How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Florida State

The Allstate Louisiana Kickoff between LSU and Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday, September 4 is sold out. The game will be televised nationally by ABC with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome. The game is being hosted by the Sugar Bowl Committee in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Allstate.

“We’ve been excited about this match-up from the start,” said Jeff Hundley, the chief executive officer of the Sugar Bowl. “And the main reason for that excitement was the passionate fan bases of both teams. LSU and Florida State really stepped up, so we’re expecting a great atmosphere and a highly competitive game Sunday night in the Superdome.”

Both teams are looking to get their seasons started on the right track with the Tigers being the favorite as we enter game day.

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to the matchup come Sunday:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: LSU Tigers (0-0) vs Florida State Seminoles (1-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, September 4 at 7:30 PM EST

Where: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Joe Tessitore, Analyst Greg McElroy, Reporter Katie George

Radio:

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

New Orleans - WWWL-FM/AM 92.9/1350