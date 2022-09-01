Skip to main content

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Florida State

Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against the Seminoles this Sunday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Allstate Louisiana Kickoff between LSU and Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday, September 4 is sold out. The game will be televised nationally by ABC with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome. The game is being hosted by the Sugar Bowl Committee in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Allstate.

“We’ve been excited about this match-up from the start,” said Jeff Hundley, the chief executive officer of the Sugar Bowl. “And the main reason for that excitement was the passionate fan bases of both teams. LSU and Florida State really stepped up, so we’re expecting a great atmosphere and a highly competitive game Sunday night in the Superdome.”

READ MORE: Three Florida State Players to Watch vs LSU

Both teams are looking to get their seasons started on the right track with the Tigers being the favorite as we enter game day.

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to the matchup come Sunday:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: LSU Tigers (0-0) vs Florida State Seminoles (1-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, September 4 at 7:30 PM EST

Where: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Commentators: Play-by-Play Joe Tessitore, Analyst Greg McElroy, Reporter Katie George

READ MORE: LSU Enters Florida State Matchup as Slight Favorites

Radio:

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

New Orleans - WWWL-FM/AM 92.9/1350

LSU Tigers

USATSI_17964279
Football

Three LSU Players to Watch Against Florida State

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_9531064
Football

5-Star OL Zalance Heard Locks in Commitment Time

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18379277 (1)
Baseball

Baseball America Ranks LSU's Transfer Portal Class No. 1 in Country

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16881778
Football

Malik Nabers to be LSU's Return Specialist, Prepared for Breakout Season

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18941014
Football

Three Florida State Players to Watch on Sunday

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18713411 (1)
Football

The Rise of BJ Ojulari, A True Leader Who Defines LSU

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16967595
Football

LSU Football: Tigers Announce 2022 Team Captains

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16825358
Football

Sophomore WR Malik Nabers Teases Latest Commercial, NIL Partnership

By Zack Nagy