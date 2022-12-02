How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship.

The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach and will prepare for a vicious rushing attack led by Kenny McIntosh. LSU has struggled at times in the run-game, but the time is now for this group to handle business and come home with a conference championship.

“It’s a statement game,” Mekhi Garner said. “We came up short last week but that doesn’t define what this team is. This team is special with all of the transfers and the players that were already here, how we combined along with Kelly in his first year. A lot of people wouldn’t have bought into coach Kelly, but when you trust the process you can see the outcome is great.”

Here are the best ways to watch/listen to LSU take on Georgia:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: LSU Tigers (9-3) vs Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, December 3 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

Commentators: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Radio:

CBS Radio

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

