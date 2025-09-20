How to Watch: LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (3-0, 1-0 SEC) will return to action in Week 4 with a matchup against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions set to kickoff at 6:55 p.m. CT.
Brian Kelly and Co. will take on an in-state foe after three consecutive wins over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Florida Gators to open the 2025 season.
No. 3 LSU is 3-0 for the first time since the 2019 season, but remain in search of an identity on offense after a sluggish start out the gate.
"It has started a little bit slower than we had wanted but internally, very bullish on where we can be. I want to be better in November. If we're better in November than we are in September offensively, with the kind of defense we know we can play, it's gonna be a really good football team," Kelly said.
"These guys are so into this and want to be better. I believe we're going to be a better football team as each week goes by."
The Tigers will square off against Southeastern Louisiana Lions in the program's final "tune-up" game prior to the heart of SEC play beginning in Week 5 at Ole Miss.
A look into the Week 4 game information, final betting lines and Kelly's thoughts on the trajectory of the program after the first quarter of the season.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:55 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -47.5 (-110)
- SELU: +47.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: N/A
- SELU: N/A
Total
- Over 60.5 (-110)
- Under 60.5 (-110)
Brian Kelly's Take: Improve Week-By-Week
"I just think we need to enjoy this team. Are there things we need to get better at? Absolutely. We're committed and as passionate about it as our fanbase.
"But at the end of the day we're putting a product on the field and guys are working to get better, this is an exiting defense this year and I'd like to rally around that," Kelly said.
