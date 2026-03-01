LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Reveals His Take On Most Hated College Program in America

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program coming off of a historic run in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Once the free agent market opened for business, Kiffin and the Tigers coaching staff hit the recruiting trail with force where LSU ultimately inked nine Top-100 player - including the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 edge rusher.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said. "The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

From the moment Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers head coaching gig, the spotlight was amplified on the program in Baton Rouge with social media put in a frenzy after the decision.

It's no secret the LSU brand is one of the most iconic in college athletics, but with Kiffin at the helm, it's raised expectations even higher.

Feb 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin looks on from the baseline at the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU has quickly become a program that has received "hate" on social media where Kiffin quickly took to X this weekend to reply to a post from Josh Pate where he stated LSU is the most hated program in America.

LSU has emerged as one of the most talked about teams in America with all eyes on the 2026 season where "National Championship or bust" expectations are firmly on the program.

Now, with March arriving, Spring Camp is less than four weeks away with all eyes set to be on the new era of LSU Football.

