No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven is gearing up for a busy stretch on the recruiting scene with multiple unofficial visits locked in for the fall.
Haven, the No. 1 quarterback in America, has blossomed into the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The Louisiana native was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
The No. 1 overall prospect in America has begun evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with an unofficial visit schedule now locked in for the fall.
Haven will check in with the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide across the next few months, according to Rivals.
The Unofficial Visit Schedule:
September 13: LSU (vs. Florida)
September 27: Penn State Nittany Lions
October 4: Florida Gators
October 18: Alabama Crimson Tide
November 15: Georgia Bulldogs
November 29: Auburn Tigers
Haven will make his way to Tiger Stadium in Week 3 for the program's critical Southeastern Conference showdown against the Florida Gators.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins has raved about Haven and the potential he attains after dominating the prep scene across his first two seasons on the prep scene.
"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character. Earned MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors after a 10th-grade campaign in which he posted a 14-1 record and accounted for 56 total touchdowns," Ivins wrote.
"Showed everything you wanted to see from a young signal caller in a championship setting as he mounted a comeback effort with his arm and legs while taking his fair share of blows. Has frequently been featured on designed runs and has both the power and agility to boost a rushing attack, but is more than capable of winning through the air and from the pocket.
"Excels at getting the ball out quickly to the perimeter and is one of the best in the class when it comes to challenging defenses vertically as he throws targets open and hits them in stride with touch. Will connect on his fair share of in-breaking routes, but needs to improve at driving the ball toward the middle parts of the field and learn how to consistently beat tight coverage windows."
Now, all eyes are on the No. 1 quarterback in America as he gears up for a critical stretch on the recruiting scene this fall.
