LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth made his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for the program's home opener.
Duckworth, the No. 8 rated signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a coveted target for Kelly and the LSU coaching staff as they intensify their pursuit.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has earned offers from a myriad of programs across his time on the prep scene, but it's Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks that hold the verbal commitment.
Duckworth revealed a pledge to the SEC program over the summer with the Gamecocks ultimately beating out the Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers, among others, down the stretch.
But the commitment to South Carolina hasn't stopped programs from turning up the heat for Duckworth's services.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program beginning to pick up steam for the Alabama native.
LSU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan has circled Duckworth as a critical target in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program ultimately getting the SEC commit to town on Saturday.
Duckworth arrived in Baton Rouge on Saturday morning and stayed in town throughout Sunday to take in additional time with the staff, a source with knowledge of Duckworth's recruitment said.
The South Carolina pledge was seen on the sidelines with five-star LSU pledge Lamar Brown, four-star wide receiver commit Jabari Mack and four-star defensive line pledge Richard Anderson on Saturday as the trio guided him around Tiger Stadium.
There's a main connection here in favor of the LSU Tigers - Assistant General Manager Kelvin Bolden.
Bolden made the move from Ole Miss to LSU during the offseason after joining the staff, but while with the Rebels, he served as a primary recruiter for Duckworth while the program battled for the talented signal-caller.
Now, with Bolden on staff with the LSU Tigers, he's assisted the program in its pursuit of Duckworth as they keep a foot on the gas.
Upon arriving in Baton Rouge on Saturday, the LSU staff extended an official offer to Duckworth with the prized quarterback going public with the offer on Sunday afternoon.
With an official offer in-hand and an unofficial visit now in the rearview mirror, the LSU Tigers remain a threat in Duckworth's recruitment with the South Carolina Gamecocks looking to hold on.
The four-star quarterback will be back in Columbia (S.C.) next Saturday on an unofficial visit with the Gamecocks.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has lit up the prep scene across his time with Jackson (Ala.) where he earned an Elite 11 Finals invite for the prestigious event in Los Angeles (Calif.) in June.
Duckworth threw for 3,109 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also logging 631 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 14 games played during his junior campaign in 2024.
Now, Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue keeping a foot on the gas for the coveted signal-caller with Duckworth taking in a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge this weekend.
