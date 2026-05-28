How the Transfer Portal Actually Fixed LSU's Biggest Weakness

LSU could not run the ball at all in 2025, to put it plainly.

The poor rushing attack even caused Brian Kelly—who started the season as head coach but was fired before it finished—to blow up on a reporter when the first question after LSU's 20-10 win against Florida was about the inexistent run game.

It never got better in 2025, but new head coach Lane Kiffin, fresh offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and their attack on the transfer portal has built the LSU rushing attack to be much stronger.

Who did LSU add?

Jordan Seaton looks on before a 2025 game with Colorado | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Some of the biggest additions for the LSU run game won't even be carrying the ball. Even LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson understands how important a strong offensive line is, quipping "[if] your offensive line sucks, you suck," when referring to his pitching staff.

Left tackle Jordan Seaton was rated the No. 4 player in the transfer this offseason by 247Sports for his elite talent blocking the quarterback's blindside. He has taken every opportunity to be the best player on the field in 2026.

“Jordan has done a phenomenal job since he got here," Kiffin said in a press conference two months ago. "I’ll come up here, it’ll be Sunday at 9 PM, and he’ll be out there doing his own stuff, working out.”

On the other side of the line, right guard Aliou Bah is another key addition for the Tigers. The fifth-year senior started all 24 games with Maryland over the last two years, and only allowed one sack which came back in 2024.

At 6'5, 327 pounds, Bah played nearly 1,500 snaps with Maryland and his physical maturity as a fifth-year senior gives him a leg up against many defenders, especially underclassmen.

The entire second line for LSU includes a list of talented transfers that include right guard Ja'Quan Sprinkle, left guard Devin Harper, center William Satterwhite II and left tackle Sean Thompkins Jr.

In the running back room, the main addition is Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones who received many first team reps in spring practice. He exhibits a strong level of patience and ability to let plays develop, but can also attack a defense who has any moment of confusion with his quick feet.

"For a guy that wasn't a headliner," Kiffin said. "He's played like it."

Jones put up 300 yards on the ground in 2025 before being shut down for the season after a week seven turf toe injury.

Other added backs who will see some playing time include UCF transfer Stacy Gage, Utah transfer Raycine Guillory Jr., and Charlotte transfer Rod Gainey Jr.

What to expect from the LSU running attack

Caden Durham makes a Western Kentucky defender miss a tackle in 2025 | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As is the norm in a Kiffin led offense, explosiveness will headline the ground attack. The fast-paced identity of his offenses will see many running backs get their chance, meaning Jones, Harlem Berry and Caden Durham will all see relatively equal playing time while other transfers get a shot too.

The offense will primarily be set up by quarterback Sam Leavitt and the passing game, but runs on first and second down will play a huge role in any success LSU has.

Once LSU moves down the field and starts to wear out the opposing front seven, that's when LSU is going to be able to use its conditioned backs and make defenders pay.

The offensive linemen that LSU returned from 2025 are extremely talented and developed like the transfers, so the running back room will be able to leverage its strong line to find success in any situation on the field.

LSU is going to have a lot more success on the ground in 2026 compared to the previous year.

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