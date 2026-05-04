This Running Back Is the Clear Offseason Winner for LSU Football's Offense

A major focus for Lane Kiffin and LSU was to retain starting running backs Harlem Berry and Caden Durham, which they did. It doesn't look like either of them will be getting the starting job week 1.

Dilin Jones transferred to LSU this offseason from Wisconsin, where he was for two years. He's been getting first team reps in the spring and is turning heads.

"For a guy that wasn't a headliner," Kiffin said. "He's played like it."

How Jones fits in at LSU

Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones rushes with the football after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jones has gained favor from Kiffin and staff for his ability to do it all. While taking first team reps, he's been heavily involved in the running game and pass protection.

"He looks really good," Kiffin said. "Has come in and been good in protection, been good in his vision, his feet, running the ball. And [he] has been really a bright spot."

Playing in a high paced Kiffin offense means fatigue is going to come, so having multiple strong backs ready to step in is going to be key. That's why though keeping Berry and Durham was important, getting someone as quick as Jones was imperative.

Jones looked shifty during spring practices. Like Kiffin said, his vision is what sets him apart. He has a strong ability to find holes in the offensive line and take off. Jones has a strong sense of the defense and when to change direction and punish tacklers.

There were a few instances during spring practices of direct snap plays to the running back. Jones was able to take advantage of the split-second of confusion from the defense and pick up first downs.

Jones definitely isn't going to be the lone back seeing time, he's going to be a name that fans need to know going into 2026.

What we know about Jones before LSU

He actually has some experience playing in Baton Rouge. Jones went to high school in Maryland, but once played against Catholic High in Baton Rouge. He ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

Coming out of high school, Jones was a four-star running back who was ranked No. 12 in his position by Rivals. He committed to Wisconsin.

He appeared in three games in his true freshman year, meaning he earned a redshirt for that season. He rushed for 88 yards over 16 carries.

In his redshirt freshman year in 2025, he started the first seven games of the year before being shut down with a turf toe injury in week 7. Before the injury, he rushed for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

In all games with Wisconsin, it's clear that Jones is a tough runner. He is hard to take down and would routinely drag defenders along with him. Jones is going to be fun to watch in his first year with LSU.

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