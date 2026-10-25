How Trey'Dez Green Looked In Return From Injury For LSU

LSU finally got back its missing puzzle piece on the offense.

Saturday's matchup against Auburn featured a dominant win for the LSU Tigers, and a long-awaited return from tight end Trey'Dez Green, who hasn't played a game since Ole Miss in Week 3.

Against the Rebels, Green suffered a knee injury, but quickly got the good news that he wouldn't need surgery and would return this season. Luckily, the Tigers got him just in time.

A Strong Comeback

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green (7) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Green was listed off the injury report for the first time since Week 4, both Tiger teams were anxiously awaiting his return to the offense for Saturday's matchup.

He quickly let the crowd of Jordan-Hare Stadium know of his presence, as quarterback Sam Leavitt's first target of the game to start out the offensive play.

Green put up 50 receiving yards, averaging 10 yards per catch and scoring a touchdown during Saturday morning's defeat against Auburn. While that made for his lowest receiving yards this season, Green's role on the offense is more than being an option for Leavitt.

Lane Kiffin's sneaky offensive play-calls featured Green shifting behind the lineman at the last second to become a crucial part of guarding defenders for a draw, allowing running back Dilin Jones to pick up that extra yardage.

He's an all-around star on offense, able to play both an interior and exterior receiver, and switch to linebacker when needed.

After the performance over the orange-and-blue Tigers, that could have been just what LSU needed at the midseason point.

Getting the win over Auburn wasn't just crucial for the team's record, keeping Kiffin's playoff expectation dreams alive, but also to finally see this team be successful on the road for the first time this season, as well as the first time in the program since the 2024 season.

LSU walked into what was assumed to be a trap, kicked their feet up, and made themselves right at home. The system errors and simple mistakes that led to the road losses to Kentucky and Ole Miss featured had completely dissolved, with both sides of the ball playing top-tier football all four quarters.

But the offense showed that they have nailed down Kiffin's fast-paced offensive scheme, after getting the final piece to the puzzle back.

Now, they have an extra week to keep the momentum high and perfect the unit's performance with a bye week in Week 9, before they head into the most daunting stretch of the season.

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