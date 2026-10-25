College Football National Championship Odds: Georgia Now Favored; LSU, Texas, Utah Rising After Week 8 Wins

Another week, another set of upsets in college football!

Right after moving up to the No. 2 spot in the country, the BYU Cougars were one of several top-25 teams that fell on Saturday in Week 8, and it has caused a massive shakeup in the odds to win the National Championship this season.

No. 2 BYU, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 14 Houston, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 15 Iowa all lost on Saturday, pushing some different faces in the SEC and Big 12 up in the odds to win the national title.

One of those teams was the Texas Longhorns and Arch Manning, as they knocked off Ole Miss at home to avoid a third straight loss. Each time it has seemed like Texas’ season is over the last two seasons, the Longhorns come through with a signature win.

Texas jumped up from +1600 to +1400 to win the national title , good for the eighth-best odds in the country. Still, there are multiple SEC teams ahead of Texas, which could make it tough for it to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

George (+420) is the favorite to win the national title despite a loss to Auburn in Week 7, and LSU (+1000) and Alabama (+1100) are both ahead of the Longhorns after winning on Saturday as well.

Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers are in a great spot in the odds, going from +1900 to +1000 after a huge road win over Auburn. The Tigers have three huge games coming up against Alabama, Texas and Tennessee that will likely decide the team’s fate when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

In fact, Alabama and Texas both may need to win against LSU to get into the playoff themselves, so a lot will be decided in the SEC over the coming weeks.

In the Big 12, the top two teams in the AP Poll (Texas Tech and BYU) both lost, putting Utah in a great spot to jump them in the rankings. The Utes beat No. 14 Houston on Saturday, and they’re now +3300 (up from +5000) to win the national title. Utah has a real chance to win the Big 12 even though longtime coach Kyle Whittingham left for Michigan prior to the 2026 season.

Another notable move this week is the fact that the Ohio State Buckeyes (on a bye in Week 8) dropped to +500 to win the College Football Playoff – behind Notre Dame and Georgia. With quarterback Julian Sayin out indefinitely, the Buckeyes’ ceiling is certainly a little lower in the coming weeks.

There are only nine teams at 20/1 or better to win the National Championship, and it doesn’t seem like there is a clear-cut No. 1 team in the country through eight weeks.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds to win the national title ahead of Week 9.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia: +420

Notre Dame: +470

Ohio State: +500

Miami (FL): +700

Indiana: +850

LSU: +1000

Alabama: +1100

Texas: +1400

Ole Miss: +2000

Utah: +3300

Florida: +4500

BYU: +6000

Tennessee: +7000

Texas Tech: +7500

Kentucky: +8000

UCLA: +8000

Wake Forest: +8000

Missouri: +10000

No other team has better than +12500 odds to win the national title.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.