Is LSU Football Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy Playing in the Texas Bowl?
LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after announcing his plans on Thursday via social media.
The Louisiana native took on the role as the Tigers' WR1 in 2024 after patiently waiting behind greats Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.
Lacy took to social media to express his appreciation for the LSU community and what Baton Rouge has meant to him:
“LSU has truly made a big impact on my life on and off the field these past three years,” Lacy wrote via social media. “Playing in Death Valley, for the best fans in the country, was an experience I will never forget. Not too many people get to fulfill a dream like this. I am forever grateful for it.
“I want to express my appreciation to all my coaches, support staff, and trainers for helping develop me as a football player, but most importantly as a person. Although we didn’t accomplish our goal of winning a national championship, I promise to take all of those life lessons with me in the next chapter of my life.
“Lastly, I am so appreciative of my support system (family, trainers, mentors, etc.) who have been there for me through the highs and the lows. Thank y’all for always believing in me.”
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is rated as the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. CBS Sports labels him as the No. 13 wideout in the upcoming draft.
Lacy made the move to transfer to LSU after a pair of seasons with the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns under Billy Napier and Co.
Then, once Napier departed for the Florida Gators head coaching gig, Lacy made the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and make the move to Baton Rouge.
From there, he showed progression each year leading up to his senior campaign with the program in his fifth season of college ball.
Lacy wrapped up his final season in the purple and gold with 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. He led the program in all categories.
The Louisiana native ends his LSU career with with 112 catches for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns in 39 games played. Lacy started in 24 games.
Lacy will not play in the Dec. 31 matchup against the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl located in Houston (Tex.).
LSU will now see Lacy join the likes of Will Campbell, Emery Jones and Mason Taylor set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft as Tigers looking to be names to watch in April.
Campbell, Jones and Taylor will forgo their final season of eligibility and take their talents to the next level.
Campbell wrote via social media:
"There aren't enough words to describe the impact LSU, the Baton Rouge community and the state of Louisiana has had on my life," Campbell said in a written statement. "Over the past three years, I was blessed to live out my childhood dream of being an LSU Tiger ... Thank you, coach Brian Kelly for the leadership and opportunity to play at my dream school. Specifically, I'd like to thank (LSU offensive line coach) Brad Davis, Steve Demao, Adam Kleffner, Kanan Ray and John McDonell. I appreciate everything you've poured into me to become the best version of myself, not only as a player but as a person.
"To Tiger Nation, thank you for your love, support and unmatched traditions. Running out of the tunnel in Death Valley is something that can't be explained. Thank you for being the best fans in the world ... After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will forego my final year of eligibility at LSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I will always cherish my time at LSU."
